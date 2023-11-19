The new partnership agreement will see AJEX operate newest warehousing facilities in Dammam for a variety of goods including food and beverage, general items, and dangerous goods.

Riyadh — AJEX Logistics Services, a Middle East specialist in express logistics and Industrial solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones – MODON. The agreement will see AJEX operate expanded logistics services from the burgeoning industrial epicenter of Dammam.

Marking yet another significant step in AJEX's growth since its launch in 2021, the agreement will see the Saudi-headquartered logistics firm operate warehousing facilities over a 6,000 sqm area at MODON. The units will be utilized for the warehousing of various goods, including dangerous goods, the storage of food and beverage, as well as more general items.

The partnership with MODON enhances AJEX's logistics capabilities in Dammam, a core center for the Kingdom’s oil, gas, and industrial sectors, and a fast-growing hub for non-oil related manufacturing, including F&B. Moreover, MODON’s strategic location, 55km from King Fahd International Airport, 32km from Dammam Railway Station, and 40 km from King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, combined with AJEX’s specialized capabilities, will support the Kingdom’s broader vision of fostering industrial growth and innovation.

“Our latest warehousing facilities, thanks to our agreement with MODON, will bolster our capabilities in managing complex logistics challenges safely and efficiently. Thanks to this new strategic partnership, AJEX will be best placed to support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s industrial and non-oil related sectors, in line with the economic growth and development of the Kingdom, which is core to our efforts at AJEX,” said Ali Al Ribi, AJEX’s Warehouse Director.

This strategic collaboration with MODON not only cements AJEX's commitment to logistical excellence but also opens new avenues for innovation and efficiency in supply chain management. As AJEX continues to expand its footprint, it remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the logistics industry, fostering a future where seamless and safe logistics solutions drive industrial growth and prosperity.

About AJEX

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and China. With a network of more than 40 active logistics facilities, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX is a joint venture between Ajlan & Bros Holding, a leading investment company and conglomerate in the Middle East region, and SF Express, a leader in China Transportation and Logistics.