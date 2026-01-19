Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — AJEX, the Saudi-headquartered partner of DHL eCommerce, has announced a new partnership agreement with Al-Arrab Academy, the Saudi-based football training academy dedicated to youth development and sportsmanship. Building on a partnership first established in 2025, the latest agreement will see AJEX serve as the official sponsor of the Academy’s upcoming football league in Riyadh, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and youth empowerment across the Kingdom.

Set to commence on 22 January at Al Mutawa Park Stadium, the 'AJEX Academies League' will span a one-month period. Featuring a total of 24 teams of young athletes aged 10-15, participants were selected through a joint draw conducted by AJEX and Al-Arrab Academy. Teams will compete for a range of awards recognizing both team achievement and individual performance, with the championship-winning team receiving the tournament cup, gold medals, and a cash prize of SAR 3,000. Individual honors, meanwhile, will include Man of the Match awards for each game, as well as trophies and cash prizes for Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Top Scorer.

“At AJEX, we are delighted to announce the sponsorship of Al-Arrab Academy's football league, given our shared values of nurturing youth talent, and strengthening communities,” said Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO of AJEX. “With the power to inspire teamwork, discipline, and ambition among young people, sports tournaments play an essential role in helping to build our nation's future leaders. Given the Kingdom is also getting ready to prepare for the hosting of the FIFA World Cup, supporting grassroots sports initiatives is more important than ever.”

“This league represents more than competition; it is about creating a platform where young players can develop their skills, confidence, and sense of belonging. Partnering with AJEX allows us to deliver a professionally organized tournament that reflects the growing importance of sport within our communities. Together, we are providing young athletes with the environment, exposure, and encouragement they need to grow, both on and off the pitch,” said Mr. Ibrahim Al-Shahrani, Owner and President of Al-Arrab Football Academy.

Through this sponsorship, AJEX continues to strengthen its role not only as the region's leading logistics leader, but also as an active contributor to social and community-driven initiatives that support the next generation across Saudi Arabia.

About AJEX:

AJEX, a partner of DHL e-Commerce, is the GCC logistics, transportation & cold chain expert. Operating since 2021, and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, AJEX is inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 to deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions, seamlessly connecting the Middle East with the world.

Specializing in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX has an established presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. The company’s extensive network comprises over 60 facilities, 1,500 vehicles, and a dedicated team of 2,000 professionals.

AJEX offers a comprehensive range of customer-centric solutions, including parcel distribution, e-commerce solutions, trucking services, as well as warehousing, cold chain logistics, and healthcare solutions.

AJEX is owned by Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading private investment conglomerates, and DHL eCommerce, DHL’s specialist e-commerce logistics & cross-border solutions division.

