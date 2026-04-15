Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company operating Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), announced a major milestone in its journey, with QAIA ranking among the Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airports 2026 for the first time in its history. This reflects the airport’s commitment to delivering a world-class passenger experience and continuous operational excellence.

QAIA secured 97th position globally, advancing from 111th place in 2025, according to the Skytrax World Airport Awards. The accomplishment marks a significant step forward in AIG’s ongoing efforts to enhance service quality, strengthen operational performance, and elevate the overall passenger experience.

The recognition also underscores QAIA’s growing global presence and its steady growth, in line with the international standards of excellence. It further reinforces AIG’s long-term focus on enhancing the passenger experience while maintaining high levels of operational efficiency and service delivery. It also reflects the strength of AIG’s partnership with its parent company, Groupe ADP, drawing on the expertise and best practices implemented across its global network of airports.

Commenting on the achievement, Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of AIG, said: “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collective efforts of our teams and the entire airport community, who work tirelessly to deliver a seamless and welcoming travel experience. At QAIA, our promise is that ‘QAIA feels like home,’ and this milestone reflects how far we have come in bringing that promise to life. We remain committed to continuously enhancing our services, upholding the highest operational standards, and ensuring that every passenger journey through QAIA is both comfortable and memorable.”

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are conducted based on global passenger surveys, making this advancement particularly meaningful as it directly translates travelers’ feedback. QAIA’s notable entry into the Top 100 list demonstrates measurable progress in key areas of passenger experience and service quality, driven by the ongoing collaboration between AIG, its partners, and stakeholders.

This achievement further strengthens QAIA’s position as Jordan’s primary aviation gateway, supporting the Kingdom’s connectivity, tourism growth, and broader economic development.

Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) continues to reinforce its position as a premier regional leader, delivering a powerful performance throughout 2026. QAIA was ranked 4th among the Best Regional Airports in the Middle East 2026, 6th among the Best Airport Staff in the Middle East 2026, and 8th among the Best Airports 2026 in the 5-10 million passengers category. These acknowledgments underscore QAIA’s consistent drive to maintain excellence and to remain the definitive aviation hub in the region.