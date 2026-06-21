The airline commences direct flights to Abu Dhabi from 15 July 2026, expanding travel options across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthening connectivity between India’s financial capital and the UAE capital

Air India Express today announced the launch of direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to operate international services from Maharashtra’s newest airport. The new route provides travellers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a second gateway to the UAE, enhancing accessibility, convenience, and travel choice.

Flights will operate from 15 July 2026, with an initial frequency of two weekly services, scaling to three weekly flights from 29 July 2026. Bookings for these flights are now open on the airline’s website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels.

Schedule effective from July 15, 2026 (all timings are local) Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Abu Dhabi Navi Mumbai 05:45 10:20 Wed, Fri Navi Mumbai Abu Dhabi 02:55 04:35 Wed, Fri Schedule effective from July 29, 2026 (all timings are local) Abu Dhabi Navi Mumbai 05:45 10:20 Wed, Fri, Sun Navi Mumbai Abu Dhabi 02:55 04:35 Wed, Fri, Sun

With the addition of this route, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Air India Express’ presence in Maharashtra continues to grow steadily, with over 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, more than 100 weekly flights from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.

The airline operates one of the largest networks between India and West Asia connecting multiple Indian cities with destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Through its recently launched campaign, ‘Xpress Wali Baat Hai’, featuring acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, Air India Express highlights the airline’s signature experience, including comfortable seating, ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, warm Indian hospitality, and a growing network that enhances connectivity across domestic and international destinations.

About Air India Express

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 20 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.

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