Johannesburg: Air France-KLM is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with cellular mobile network Next OneSIM to ensure that travellers from South Africa enjoy seamless, comprehensive connectivity in over 50 of our destinations, without the inconvenience of changing SIM cards or incurring high roaming fees. This collaboration is set to offer AFKLM passengers traveling internationally a valuable connectivity solution of Unlimited Messaging for 7 Days.

Through this collaboration, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be offering free loaded eSIMs and physical SIM cards to all customers flying from Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting 22nd August 2024, to ensure that they stay connected when they land in Europe or the Americas.

With it’s 'One World One Network' proposition and seamless intelligent mobility, Next OneSIM enables consumers to stay connected effortlessly. Users can also benefit from a swift onboarding process — completed in just 85 seconds using WhatsApp enabled self-service tools.

Air France-KLM customers get to enjoy:

Unlimited WhatsApp messaging for 7 days

Comprehensive solutions (eSIM/ physical SIM Card) offering surfing, streaming, calling and messaging options running over various validity periods, depending on your needs and budget

eSIM and physical SIM platforms, with specially curated plans for your preference

Affordable roaming charges without the hassle of changing sim cards

Quick and easy onboarding process, activate your sim card in 85 seconds

For travellers who don’t have eSIM capabilities on their mobile devices will be able to collect physical SIM cards at airport counters during check-in, and an airport team will be available to assist customers interested in eSIM with the process.

Exclusive Starter pack for Air France and KLM Customers:

Price AFKL Customer Exclusive Starter pack Voice[Min] Data Validity Days FREE MESSAGING ONLY NA Whatsapp Unlimited 7 Price Service Voice[Min] Data Validity Days R349.00 UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 5 Days R449.00 UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 10 Days R549.00 UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 15 Days R749.00 UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING UNLIMITED UNLIMITED 30 Days Price Service Data Validity Days R199.00 SURFING ONLY 5GB 5 Days R299.00 SURFING ONLY 10GB 10 Days R399.00 SURFING ONLY 20GB 15 Days R599.00 SURFING ONLY Unlimited 30 Days

