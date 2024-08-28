PHOTO
Johannesburg: Air France-KLM is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with cellular mobile network Next OneSIM to ensure that travellers from South Africa enjoy seamless, comprehensive connectivity in over 50 of our destinations, without the inconvenience of changing SIM cards or incurring high roaming fees. This collaboration is set to offer AFKLM passengers traveling internationally a valuable connectivity solution of Unlimited Messaging for 7 Days.
Through this collaboration, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will be offering free loaded eSIMs and physical SIM cards to all customers flying from Johannesburg and Cape Town, starting 22nd August 2024, to ensure that they stay connected when they land in Europe or the Americas.
With it’s 'One World One Network' proposition and seamless intelligent mobility, Next OneSIM enables consumers to stay connected effortlessly. Users can also benefit from a swift onboarding process — completed in just 85 seconds using WhatsApp enabled self-service tools.
Air France-KLM customers get to enjoy:
- Unlimited WhatsApp messaging for 7 days
- Comprehensive solutions (eSIM/ physical SIM Card) offering surfing, streaming, calling and messaging options running over various validity periods, depending on your needs and budget
- eSIM and physical SIM platforms, with specially curated plans for your preference
- Affordable roaming charges without the hassle of changing sim cards
- Quick and easy onboarding process, activate your sim card in 85 seconds
For travellers who don’t have eSIM capabilities on their mobile devices will be able to collect physical SIM cards at airport counters during check-in, and an airport team will be available to assist customers interested in eSIM with the process.
Exclusive Starter pack for Air France and KLM Customers:
|
Price
|
AFKL Customer Exclusive Starter pack
|
Voice[Min]
|
Data
|
Validity Days
|
FREE
|
MESSAGING ONLY
|
NA
|
Whatsapp Unlimited
|
7
|
Price
|
Service
|
Voice[Min]
|
Data
|
Validity Days
|
R349.00
|
UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING
|
UNLIMITED
|
UNLIMITED
|
5 Days
|
R449.00
|
UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING
|
UNLIMITED
|
UNLIMITED
|
10 Days
|
R549.00
|
UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING
|
UNLIMITED
|
UNLIMITED
|
15 Days
|
R749.00
|
UNLIMITED SURFING AND CALLING
|
UNLIMITED
|
UNLIMITED
|
30 Days
|
Price
|
Service
|
Data
|
Validity Days
|
R199.00
|
SURFING ONLY
|
5GB
|
5 Days
|
R299.00
|
SURFING ONLY
|
10GB
|
10 Days
|
R399.00
|
SURFING ONLY
|
20GB
|
15 Days
|
R599.00
|
SURFING ONLY
|
Unlimited
|
30 Days
