Alliance International Management (AIM) has signed a partnership agreement with Gulf Bridge International (GBI) to provide digital infrastructure services in the Middle East. These services will be delivered using GBI’s Smart Network, using both GBI’s subsea and terrestrial fibre assets.

The partnership agreement was signed by AIM, on behalf of ‘Alliance Networks’ – a new ecosystem of technology providers and investors who strive to strengthen connectivity in the Gulf by bridging low latency connectivity infrastructure with datacentres and exchange platforms. This joint venture will address low latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile through a robust footprint of network nodes spread across the region.

Alliance Networks will leverage GBI’s Smart Network to provide low latency connectivity to all GCC states, Asia and Europe. The GBI Smart Network will enable Alliance Networks to provide high bandwidth and capacity to carriers, cloud and content providers.

The agreement was recently signed by AIM Chief Executive Business Officer, Adel Al-Daylami and GBI Chief Executive Officer, Cengiz Oztelcan.

Alliance Networks brings a full end-to-end connectivity ecosystem under one roof. This empowers carriers, enterprises, cloud, and content providers with accelerated access to networking and datacentre infrastructure across the region, through a single platform, contract, and experience.

Cengiz Oztelcan, Chief Executive Officer at GBI, said: “The GBI Smart Network is well equipped to support our joint venture with Alliance Networks. Our partnership will provide greater redundancy to the Gulf and a reliable alternative route for connectivity customers. We are excited to play a key role with Alliance Networks, providing innovative digital infrastructure services to the region, which possesses all the aspects required to become a global connectivity hub.”

Adel Al Daylami, Chief Executive Business Officer at AIM, added: “AIM is very pleased to sign with GBI. It strengthens Alliance Networks’ efforts to accelerate the region’s development and enhancement of digital infrastructure capabilities, through interconnecting operators, content, cloud and internet service providers.

“Alliance Networks aims to play a key role in the digital transformation journeys of businesses and nation states across the region by elevating digital standard through our services.”

-Ends-

About AIM

AIM (Alliance International Management) is engaged in management consultancy activities in the ICT sector and led by a team of experts in digital infrastructure services and ICT ecosystems in the Middle East. AIM is managing the setup of a new joint venture that aims to strengthen the connectivity of the Gulf region by bridging high speed connectivity Infrastructure with datacentres and exchange platforms.

About Gulf Bridge International (GBI)

Founded in 2008, GBI is a global cloud, connectivity, and content enabler that owns and operates a smart and fully managed network. GBI’s multilayer terrestrial and subsea cable meshed network bridges the East to the West through the Middle East, empowers businesses, connects societies, and contributes to the region’s accelerated digital transformation. GBI is a carrier of choice for telecom operators, ISPs and governments throughout the Middle East, Europe and Asia offering capacity and a portfolio of wholesale and enterprise services. GBI’s value propositions and diverse offerings serve as a catalyst to growth, innovation and contribute to the economic development within the region and beyond.