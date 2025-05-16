Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2025 reveals 89% of organizations are investing in AI-powered experiences and predictive analytics as companies move from reactive service to intelligent, adaptive engagement.

Dubai, UAE – In a region undergoing a digital renaissance, AI — and more critically, AI-powered experiences and Agentic AI — have emerged as the defining force behind customer experience transformation. This paradigm shift took center stage at the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2025, the region’s most prestigious CX leadership gathering, where the newly released Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report 2025 outlined how enterprises are leveraging intelligent systems to not just automate, but think, act, and adapt independently.

According to the report, a staggering 89% of organizations are investing in both AI-powered experiences and predictive analytics, highlighting an unprecedented leap toward proactive, self-directed customer engagement strategies. Agentic AI, in particular, is gaining traction — these autonomous systems are designed to independently assess, decide, and respond to customer needs in real-time, redefining the very foundation of service delivery. This transition is empowering businesses to move from reactive service models to predictive, hyper-personalised engagement — while freeing human agents to focus on complex, high-value interactions.

“This isn’t just an upgrade in tools — it’s a philosophical shift in how organisations approach customer experience,” said Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live. “AI and Agentic AI are allowing brands to deliver human-like support at scale, while creating space for empathy, creativity, and more strategic CX design. The future belongs to companies that can fuse intelligence with intention.”

In a bid to deliver intelligent, intuitive, and immersive experiences, organisations across the Middle East are aligning their technology investments with customer-centric strategies. The report reveals that 59% of companies are deploying AI agents to enhance responsiveness and automate interactions, while 83% are prioritising operational excellence as a critical driver of CX transformation. At the same time, 69% of businesses are focusing on improving customer engagement and satisfaction, reaffirming that strong relationships are central to long-term success. Additionally, 56% are investing in outsourcing CX support and services, aiming to scale service delivery and improve efficiency.

As 81% of organisations are actively pursuing increased customer satisfaction and retention to remain competitive, it is evident that customer experience is no longer confined to a single department — it has become a strategic business imperative.

“The future of CX is here: AI and Agentic AI are combining the power of automation with human insight to deliver experiences that are not just personalised—but predictive, proactive, and powerful,” noted Sanjay Gupta, VP Sales, South Asia & Middle East, NICE.

This year’s edition also brought together influential voices and decision-makers from companies such as Al Futtaim Group, Bank Muscat, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Etihad Airways, NEOM, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, and Zurich among others.

Held at the JW Marriott Hotel Dubai Marina on 13-14 May 2025, the event further celebrated innovation through the Customer Experience Live Awards, honouring leading organisations transforming their customer journeys through data, design, and digital intelligence. This year’s winners included Saudi Ports Authority “Mawani”, Aster DM Healthcare, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Saudi EXIM Bank, NICE, Oman Data Park, Tawuniya, Tasleem Metering & Payment Collection, Dammam Airports Company, EHS, Octopus Outsourcing, NEOM Operations, Dubai National Insurance, Medcare Hospital & Medical Centres, Saudi Awwal Bank, Fitness First MENA, Silah Gulf, Sprinklr, Verint, and Qatar Airways Group.

The event was co-presented by NICE and e& enterprise, with Sprinklr joining as Spotlight Partner, each bringing deep expertise and innovation to the forefront of customer experience transformation. This year’s edition was further enriched by co-located shows — the AI Experience Show, Digital Excellence Show, and Contact Centre Show Middle East 2025 — offering attendees a 360-degree view of the technologies, trends, and strategies shaping the future of customer experience.

Other distinguished sponsors included Cisco, AWS, Verint, Ipsos, Qualtrics, Sydr Systems by SITE, Sideways 6, Exotel, Locobuzz, Kanari, Konnect Insights, Robosoft Technologies, Silah Gulf, XEBO.ai, intella, Hamsa, November Five, Calabrio, 2Ring, Answered by Aramex, and NovelVox.

Strategic partners for the event were the International Customer Experience Institute and Bpo Search, with media partners being Customer Data Platform Institute, ACN Newswire, Call Centre Helper, CrmXchange, StartupNews.fyi, siliconindia, CIOReview, AI Tools Network, Financial Service Review, Conference Alerts, Applied Technology Review, The European Business Review, CIO Outlook, AIPressRoom, OnestopNDT, Omanoilandgas.com, Worldoils, and Energy Business Review.

About Customer Experience Live

Customer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA and APAC regions. Committed to driving growth within organisations through rigorous research and insightful activations, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating successful business ventures and fostering innovation in customer experience solutions. With a focus on understanding end-user needs and market dynamics, Customer Experience Live empowers top-level executives and solution providers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of customer experience.

About Customer Experience Live Show Middle East

Customer Experience Live Show Middle East is the region's most prestigious show designed for the top-tier CX suite. For 8 successful editions, this premier conference has empowered enterprises to enhance their customer experience strategies through insights on Omni AI experience, operational efficiency, VoC redesign, and proactive engagement.

With a strong focus on positioning CX as a driver of business growth, the event brings together senior executives and industry experts to address evolving challenges and build long-term customer loyalty.

Participate in the upcoming edition to gain actionable insights, connect with CX leaders, and benchmark against the very best in the field.