DUBAI, UAE – AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has announced a partnership with Dubai Autodrome for its 2024 racing season - providing a BMW XM as the official safety car. The collaboration will begin at the much-awaited Hankook 24H Dubai race in January, a highlight of the 2024 racing season.

The BMW XM is a special model created to mark BMW M’s 50th anniversary. It comes with an M HYBRID drive system that produces 653 hp and a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The car also features a unique 4WD Sand mode designed specifically for this region’s terrain. Besides power and performance, the BMW XM offers luxury with its distinctive design and interiors.

The Sports Activity Vehicle marks a significant milestone in the legacy of BMW M as the first M model since the iconic BMW M1.

Ziad Boghdady, Director, Marketing & Customer Life Cycle Management at AGMC, commented on the partnership, saying: “We are proud to bring one of BMW’s most remarkable creations – the BMW XM – to the world of motor racing through our partnership with Dubai Autodrome. It is an extraordinary fusion of BMW M high performance and the new plug-in hybrid Drive System technology, making it the ideal safety car for these adrenaline-pumping races.”

The 18th edition of Hankook 24H Dubai, taking place at Dubai Autodrome from January 26 to 28, 2024, is set to be the racing season’s highlight. The 2024 season at Dubai Autodrome also includes the Asia Le Mans Series, DSBK National Championship, Formula 4 UAE, Formula Regional Middle East, and NGK Spark Plugs Race Weekends, with the races being held between January and April 2024.

For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Digital Business Unit Manager, AGMC

Eemail: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Mohammad Al Sayed, Gambit Communications

Email: mohammad@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

