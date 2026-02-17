Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and Al Ramz Capital are pleased to introduce the region’s first-of-its-kind collaboration – “Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition” – to foster strategic financial planning and nurture a long-term savings and investment culture.

This hands-on, direct stock market initiative is a trading competition where all investors, new and experienced, can showcase their investment knowledge and skills to win up to “1 million Etihad Guest Miles” monthly.

All participants can take advantage of readily available market data reports, daily market performance of ADX’s listed securities and investment insights on the ADX website to plan their investment strategies and bolster their trading prowess.

Trading and Rewards Initiative

The initiative integrates a competitive monthly reward structure that recognizes outstanding investor performance on the ADX. The investor participant with the highest return generated on the ADX each month will be awarded 1 million Etihad Guest Miles – enough for several first-class flights to New York and London. Additionally, the 2nd to 10th top performers will receive prizes ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 miles every month.

The competition underscores the strong performance of ADX-listed companies, which continue to deliver substantial dividends and a solid performance, underpinned by Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s resilient economic fundamentals. In 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed 74 billion dirhams in cash dividends, marking a 9.4% increase year on year.

How to Win 1 Million Guest Miles

For an open, level playing field, the competition will determine winners based on their time-weighted return (TWR) percentage, which measures trading skill rather than portfolio size. The competition will be held once a month for three months. It is open to all investors with an active Al Ramz trading account, with no minimum investment required. Participants can anonymously track their performance on a dedicated web portal.

Empowering a Stronger and More Skilled Financial Community

The Al Ramz–ADX collaboration is part of both partners’ commitment to the UAE’s ambition of building up a financially knowledgeable community to enable a thriving and sustainable economy. This fun engagement is an extension of Al Ramz and ADX’s efforts to support the UAE’s Year of Family 2026 objectives to (i) boost financial and investment knowledge, (ii) encourage long-term financial capability, and (iii) create a stronger community of informed investors.

May the best trader win!

For more information on the rules and how to enter, click here: https://alramz.ae/adx-competition

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities, including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Al Ramz

Founded in 1998, AI Ramz is a UAE-domiciled public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority. Al Ramz provides a broad spectrum of services, including asset management, corporate finance, brokerage, security margins, market making, liquidity providing, public offering management and financial research.