Project strengthens the UAE’s industrial base by delivering the utilities required for large-scale chemicals manufacturing

The TA’ZIZ ecosystem is set to deliver 4.7 million tonnes per year of UAE-made chemicals by 2028

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), today announced the signing of a 27-year Utilities Purchase Agreement to supply critical utilities to the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The duration of the agreement includes the offtake of the utilities and construction of the plant.

Under the agreement ADNOC and TAQA will jointly develop the central utilities project, including the electricity grid connection, steam production, process cooling, and a range of water and wastewater utilities required to enable TA’ZIZ’s chemicals and transition-fuels projects.

TA’ZIZ, a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, will set up and own a service management company, who will be the sole offtaker of the utilities, providing a stable foundation for efficient industrial activity within the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone.

Farid Al Awlaqi, Chief Executive Officer, TAQA’s Generation business, said: "This agreement strengthens TAQA’s role in enabling industrial growth in the UAE by providing reliable and efficient utility infrastructure to service TA’ZIZ chemicals and transition-fuels production. Through this long-term partnership with ADNOC, we are supporting the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy and investing in strategic and sustainable infrastructure that will contribute to GDP growth. ADNOC and TAQA both have a proven track record in the energy sector and together are developing a world-class facility in Ruwais."

Mashal Al-Kindi, Chief Executive Officer of TA’ZIZ, said: “This multi‑year agreement with TAQA is a pivotal step in advancing TA’ZIZ’s long‑term vision, driving sustainable growth and strengthening the UAE’s industrial base. Reliable and efficient utilities remain central to our value proposition, providing industry leaders with the stable infrastructure essential for world‑scale chemicals and transition‑fuels manufacturing.”

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the development of the TA’ZIZ ecosystem. TA’ZIZ is set to accelerate the UAE’s industrial diversification and is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) commencing in 2028. This will include methanol, low-carbon ammonia, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and caustic soda.

TAQA's Generation business continues to expand its regional portfolio with several major projects, including the 1-gigawatt Al Dhafra Gas Turbine project in the UAE and 3.6 GW new high-efficiency power plants – Rumah 2 IPP and Al Nairyah 2 IPP – in Saudi Arabia, being developed alongside partners JERA and AlBawani.

The contracted capacity for the utilities platform includes approximately:

163. tonnes per hour (tph) of steam

710. tph of water

13,850Nm³/h of compressed air

385 m³/h of wastewater treatment

73,000 m³/h of sea cooling water

21,500 m³/h of fresh cooling water

5,000 m³/h of firewater

Steam will provide heat for chemicals processes, support stripping, cleaning and temperature control, and drive turbines. Water will be used for cooling, steam generation, chemicals processing, firefighting, cleaning, washing and drinking.

The utilities project is being developed on a Build-Own-Operate basis by a project company jointly owned by TAQA (60%) and ADNOC (40%). TAQA and ADNOC will jointly oversee operations and maintenance (O&M), ensuring the platform supports long-term, efficient operations across TA’ZIZ.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About TA’ZIZ

TA’ZIZ is a critical enabler of the UAE’s industrial development and economic diversification ambitions. Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, TA’ZIZ is a manufacturing, industrial services, logistics and utilities ecosystem, that drives, supports, and enables the production of transition fuels and new products across the chemicals value chain.

Once completed in 2028, the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone will be set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of chemicals. This includes a 1 mtpa ammonia plant and 1.9 mtpa of marketable products from its integrated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) complex. The PVC complex, which produces PVC, ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and caustic soda, will be one of the world’s top three largest single‑site PVC complexes.

The first phase of the TA’ZIZ ecosystem is expected to contribute $50 billion (AED183 billion) to the UAE economy, creating 20,000 construction jobs and 6,000 operational roles while enabling local manufacturers to produce hundreds of new end‑products for the first time, supporting national industrial growth and ADNOC’s ambition to become a top‑three global chemicals player.

To find out more, visit: www.taziz.com. For media enquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About TAQA

Established in 2005, TAQA is a diversified utilities and energy group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: TAQA). TAQA has significant investments in power and water generation, water treatment and reuse, transmission and distribution assets, as well as upstream and midstream oil and gas operations. TAQA owns and manages assets in 25 countries. For more information, please visit: www.taqa.com and follow us @TAQAGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

