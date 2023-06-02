Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has launched the ADNIC Professional Development Programme for supervisors who have successfully completed a six-month programme in leadership and management qualification for 80 employees in leadership positions across different divisions.

The programme, delivered by ILM, aims to equip supervisors with essential skills and foster a collaborative leadership mindset. It was strategically designed to align with the company's leadership competency framework.

During the six-month duration, the programme provided a transformative learning experience, allowing ADNIC employees to develop essential competencies through a combination of theoretical knowledge, practical application, and experiential learning.

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of ADNIC, said: “We are committed to investing in the growth and development of our employees. The leadership and management training programme has been a resounding success, equipping our supervisors with the necessary skills to excel in their roles. By cultivating a collaborative leadership mindset, ADNIC aims to enhance the overall effectiveness of our leadership team to drive the company towards continued success.”

Husam Mansour, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer and Corporate Affairs, said: “at ADNIC, we continuously aim to develop and empower our employees, we are proud to have such a strategic partnership with ILM to certify our employees on leadership best practices. We congratulate our employees for completing this esteemed qualification, which is a testament to their dedication and commitment. Their newfound skills will fuel their personal growth and elevate our company to new heights.”

The Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) in the UK, part of City & Guilds, is a leader in leadership and management certifications, creating and delivering world–class tools and e–learning programmes that help unlock individual leadership potential.

The qualified ADNIC employees were celebrated during a recognition ceremony held at the Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Dr. Tony Degazon, Regional Manager of City & Guilds, ADNIC’s CEO & EVPs attended the event.

