SHARJAH: Expo Centre Sharjah recorded strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, attracting more than 350,000 visitors across 12 major international and local exhibitions and events.

The events brought together over 1,500 exhibitors representing companies and brands from 40 countries, reinforcing the centre’s global reach within its annual portfolio of 95 exhibitions.

The centre launched its Q1 agenda with SteelFab 2026, the region’s largest trade show for metalworking and steel fabrication, featuring more than 350 exhibitors and over 600 brands across 25,000 square metres. The exhibition marked a milestone as the first to adopt fully integrated artificial intelligence-powered digital exhibition technologies.

SteelFab introduced the AetherEx digital twin platform, enabling exhibitors to showcase products and maintain engagement with global audiences through virtual pavilions. The exhibition also featured live demonstrations of advanced technologies, including laser systems, CNC machinery and AI-powered robotics.

Expo Centre Sharjah strengthened international partnerships through cooperation with Messe Essen, organiser of SCHWEISSEN and SCHNEIDEN, to support knowledge exchange and technology localisation in the industrial sector.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Strategic investment in exhibition infrastructure and smart technologies is essential to enhancing competitiveness and supporting economic diversification.”

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Our Q1 performance reflects a flexible operating model that integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital twins, positioning the centre as a regional leader in exhibition experiences.”

During the quarter, the centre hosted ACRES 2026, featuring over 120 entities and more than 200 real estate projects. The event saw the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account system to enhance transparency and investor confidence, alongside incentives including a 50 percent reduction in registration fees.

The seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 also attracted strong visitor turnout, featuring more than 180 exhibitors and 500 brands. The event introduced The Luxury Pavilion and hosted the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition.

Ramadan Nights 2026 attracted more than 150,000 visitors over 13 days, supporting retail activity through promotions of over 75 percent and aligning with the UAE’s Year of Family.

Expo Centre Sharjah also hosted the Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition, showcasing innovations in agricultural systems, while Expo Khorfakkan supported local entrepreneurs through community-focused exhibitions and Ramadan activities.

The centre is set to host a range of upcoming events, including seasonal retail exhibitions and specialised economic and technological exhibitions across sectors such as automotive, industry and future mobility.