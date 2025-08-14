Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, through its dedicated catering arm, Capital Catering, has upgraded its certifications by adding internationally recognised ISO 14001 (Environment) and ISO 45001 (Health and Safety) Management System Certifications. This significant achievement underscores ADNEC Group’s commitment to sustainability, workplace safety and operational excellence.

The certifications were attained following the successful implementation of a series of rigorous preventative measures, including comprehensive risk assessments, targeted staff training programmes and frequent inspections to ensure strict adherence to best practices. Our approach ensures strict adherence to international best practices and robust legal compliance, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence, employee well-being, and the highest standards of professional integrity.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “Receiving this international certification confirms ADNEC Group’s leadership in setting high standards for catering services. This recognition reflects our dedication to implementing best practices that consistently deliver exceptional results and surpass the expectations of our clients and partners. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to excellence in catering, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation for quality and professionalism in the sector.”

Muzafar El Ariss, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Catering, said: “Our primary objective in pursuing these certifications was to update and unify our Environmental, Health & Safety Management System to comprehensively cover the full scope of Capital Catering’s services. These certifications reflect our commitment to environmental best practices and demonstrate our belief that responsible environmental stewardship is essential for success, business growth and achieving ADNEC Group’s vision.”

These two ISO Certifications will encompass all sectors that Capital Caterings operates in, including aviation, healthcare, defence, venues and events, industrial facilities, retail operations, educational institutions, energy and education sectors. The addition of these two ISO Certifications brings Capital Catering current total to 19, reflecting its commitment to excellence and best practices across all sectors it operates in.

The certification process included a thorough four-day on-site assessment conducted by two independent auditors. A representative sample from each sector within Capital Catering’s diverse operations was thoroughly audited, ensuring compliance with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards.

This accomplishment represents the first milestone in a broader transformation journey initiated this year. ADNEC Group aims to achieve full digitalisation of its Environmental, Health & Safety Management System by the end of 2025.

ADNEC Group is committed to adopting the environment as a core aspect of its corporate culture, embedding sustainable practices across all services and products. ADNEC Group continuously strives to set new standards in environmental responsibility, ensuring that every facet of its operations reflects this dedication to a greener, more sustainable future.