Dubai: IT-company Admitad and tech giant Huawei have decided to widen the geography of their cooperation. Both companies are in the final stages of signing contracts in the swiftly growing UAE market and other promising new regions like LATAM, APAC and many others.

Earlier this year, Petal Search, a mobile search engine by Huawei, honored Admitad with their Partner of the Year award. Together, the two companies ran profitable joint campaigns that created additional revenue streams for Petal Search. The amount of GMV generated by Petal Search users making online purchases through Admitad advertisers' stores doubled in H1 of 2022. With the worldwide coverage of the collaboration and the autumn sales season fast approaching, both sides expect to see even more explosive growth throughout the second half of the year.

Having recently celebrated its 2nd-year anniversary in June, Petal Search continues to nurture partnerships with over 3,000 brands. So far, Admitad has connected Petal Search with more than 800 advertisers and is eager to spark even more new collaborations in the near future. Since the geography of the cooperation now spans the entire world, Petal Search will be able to select partners from a full list of more than 30,000 brands and merchants across the globe.

Despite being relatively “young”, Petal Search has already secured a place within the top 5 of mobile search engines in 25 countries. Through PetalSearch, Admitad’s advertisers gain exclusive access to the 40 million monthly active users of Huawei Petal Search across 170 countries, and more than 28 million monthly active users of Petal Maps in 160 countries.

The team behind Petal Search has the ambition of taking their rightful place among the world’s top-tier search engines, shaking the market dominance of the likes of Google and Bing. Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe explains that the current monopolies currently present within the text ads market, especially in Europe, are likely to play in detriment of the absolutely necessary healthy competition, critical for any market’s continued evolution, and ultimately to ensure the best experience for the end users.



“Currently, the ads environment is configured in a way that not a single new search engine can survive without the support of these major dominant players. This is one of the reasons we decided to team up with Admitad. They provide our solution with additional monetisation options and an alternative way to develop our text ads service - through partnerships and direct collaborations with brands of all grades. Due to their level of flexibility and agility, we treat Admitad as an essential partner in our product innovation”, explains Jaime Gonzalo.

CEO and founder of Admitad, Alexander Bachmann, notes the success of the current cooperation between the two companies - in the last 6 months, the total GMV of purchases attracted by Petal Search has grown by 121%, and the number of monthly clicks on advertisers' sites often ran into the tens of millions. These results have been achieved through the use of various tools, including MonetizeSearch, a tailored solution for search engines and browsers. It enables the displaying of brand logos listed in organic search results, attracting greater user attention to their offers.

“Our teams are working closely together, experimenting and selecting the most effective mechanisms. We are thrilled to support the birth of a new “supernova” in the search engine market. The Petal Search team is actively trying out new approaches, harnessing the expertise of Admitad managers and, as a result, users have a really positive perception of customised ads. This is confirmed by their willingness to spend more - the AOV of Huawei customers is around $33, which is higher than the current average of $30 in partner marketing,” - Alexander Bachmann.

Both companies have high hopes for the second half of the year, especially Q4. By that time, the search engine will be able to start partnerships with hundreds of selected brands throughout many new regions. Also, it is a period of major sales - such as 11.11 (Singles Day), Black Friday and the New Year and Christmas sales season. Huawei and Admitad expect an explosive growth of GMV during these "hot" winter months.

Another revenue-boosting factor will be a line of new search engine monetisation tools that Admitad will roll out in the near future, including features inspired by their cooperation with Huawei.

Current plans include MonetizeSuggest, a tool for providing users research suggestions with embedded partner links, features based on data from various coupon and product feeds, and other useful options for search market players. Each new tool will also be adapted for the monetisation of mobile apps. These tools will bring a significant increase in traffic to Admitad advertisers and diversify the profits of search engines (including Petal Search) and other types of partners by creating more additional revenue sources.

