Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a new public tender under the Musataha programme, inviting fully Emirati-owned businesses registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to submit proposals to develop and operate community markets across two locations: Al Sader in Abu Dhabi and Al Noud in Al Ain.

The opportunity covers four commercial investment plots designated for neighbourhood retail and district retail developments. The projects are designed to introduce community-focused retail destinations within residential areas, providing convenient access to essential retail, dining and services for surrounding neighbourhoods.

The development includes one plot in Al Sader in Abu Dhabi (15,861 sqm), and one plot in Al Noud within Wadi Al Ain 2 in Al Ain (16,016 sqm), both allocated for commercial development.

Businesses interested in submitting proposals may access the Request for Proposals (RFP) and submission guidelines via the 'Investment Map' on the ADIO website. Bidders can download the RFP documents by visiting the following link: https://finder.adio.gov.ae/find/domestic/map.

Interested bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender and submit their proposals before 5:00 PM on 11 May 2026.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.