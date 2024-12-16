Dhabi, UAE – Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has expanded its footprint with the opening of three new customer centers in Dubai and Northern Emirates, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, innovative, and customer-centric banking solutions across the UAE. The three new centers included a flagship branch in Hamidiya in Kanz Mall, Ajman and a branch located at Al Nahda Center in Dubai and a smart branch in Emirates Airlines Headquarters in Dubai. ADIB now has 60 branches across the UAE, including 7 branches in Dubai and 11 in the northern emirates.

Each branch is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic services, including Cash and Cheque Deposit Machines (CCDM) and smart teller machines (ITM), offering customers a seamless self-service experience. This reflects ADIB’s unwavering commitment to innovation, as the bank integrates advanced banking technologies to ensure efficient and independent transaction management. The expanded network not only enhances customer convenience but also strengthens ADIB’s ability to serve a broader audience, bringing its tailored banking solutions closer to communities across the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, “The launch of these branches reaffirms our dedication to delivering convenient and innovative banking solutions that cater to our customers’ needs. We are focused on enhancing the banking experience by integrating advanced technologies and extending our presence in key locations across the UAE.”

Ahmad Ateeq Al Dhaheri, head of branch network, commented: “Dubai and northern Emirates are integral market for us, and we look forward to strengthening our relationships with customers in this region. With 7 branches in Dubai and 11 in Northern emirates we are well-positioned to serve or customers through our strong digital proposition and physical footprint.”

This expansion is a testament to ADIB’s vision of becoming the most innovative Islamic bank globally, offering cutting-edge digital services while maintaining its commitment to Sharia-compliant financial solutions. With its growing network and advanced facilities, ADIB continues to set new standards for financial accessibility and convenience.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 223 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.