Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Q Mobility has announced the activation of paid parking in new sectors of the Musaffah area in Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. This step is part of the ongoing expansion plan that began in January 2026. The initiative aims to regulate public parking usage and enhance traffic flow in key areas of the emirate.

The second phase of the paid parking system in Musaffah covers sectors M7, M8, M9, M14, and M15, with a total of 10,010 parking spaces included in this phase. Additional spaces are allocated for people of determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, and ensuring ease of access and comfort for all users.

Musaffah is one of Abu Dhabi’s prominent industrial and commercial zones, experiencing high traffic due to the diversity of economic and service activities and the daily influx of workers and visitors. Its role as a leading industrial and investment centre, makes efficient parking management essential. With the growing demand for public parking, challenges such as difficulty finding spaces and random parking have arisen, affecting traffic flow and mobility within the area.

The implementation of the paid parking system in its second phase addresses these challenges by organising parking usage, reducing congestion, and improving vehicle circulation. This facilitates access to various facilities, enhances road safety, supports economic activity by facilitating the movement of visitors and employees, supports commercial movement, and creates a more organised and efficient work environment.

The system will be activated starting Monday 20 April 2026, with a fee of AED 2 per hour for the standard parking spaces covered. Payments can be made through multiple digital channels, including the Darb and TAMM apps, SMS and on-site payment machines, providing a flexible and seamless user experience.

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.