Abu Dhabi, UAE : Q Mobility announced the activation of the paid parking system in several commercial sectors in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, under the supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, starting from 6 April 2026.

This step comes as part of the ongoing expansion of the paid parking system across the area, aimed at regulating parking use, reducing traffic challenges, and improving the overall road user experience.

In this phase, the paid parking system will be activated in the commercial sectors ME10 and ME11 in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, in addition to the commercial area located along the main street within the villa zones Z17-01, Z19, Z20, and Z27. The initiative aims to regulate parking in areas experiencing high traffic activity and commercial density.

Parking in the surrounding villa areas will also be regulated, where parking spaces will be reserved exclusively for permit holders, helping preserve residents’ privacy and organize parking use within residential neighborhoods.

The paid parking system in these sectors aims to address traffic challenges by regulating parking usage and reducing random parking practices. This will help improve traffic flow within the commercial sectors and facilitate smoother access to commercial and service establishments, supporting economic activity and creating a more organized and efficient working environment.

Mohamed Bin Zayed City is considered one of the vibrant areas experiencing high daily vehicle movement due to the large number of employees and visitors commuting to its commercial sectors. A key challenge in the area is the shortage of parking and random parking, that contributes to congestion. This situation can affect commercial activity by making it difficult for visitors to access businesses conveniently.

The activation will cover 11,030 subsidiary parking spaces, distributed as follows:

ME10 (6,666 spaces), ME11 (3,758 spaces), Z17-01 (431 spaces), Z19 (108 spaces) and Z20 (67 spaces).

It also provides parking spaces for People of Determination, reflecting Q Mobility’s commitment to smart, sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions that enhance the quality of life.

A fee of AED 2 per hour will apply to the secondary parking spaces. Payments can be made through several digital channels, including the “Darb” and “TAMM” applications, SMS, or payment machines available in the area, ensuring a flexible and seamless experience for all users.

Q Mobility emphasized that this step comes as part of a comprehensive strategy to improve parking management, ease traffic flow in Abu Dhabi, in line with the emirate’s vision for a sustainable and advanced urban mobility system.

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.