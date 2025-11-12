Kuwait: ACICO Group announced its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting operating revenues of KD 16.7 million, compared to KD 15.3 million for the same period in 2024, and reflecting the Group’s continued success in executing its turnaround strategy and enhancing operational efficiency.

The Group recorded a net loss of KD 0.07 million for the period, compared to a net profit of KD 0.39 million for the same period in 2024.

Operating revenues for the nine months period rose by 8% to KD 52.2 million, while the Group achieved a net profit of KD 8.3 million in the nine months period of 2025, compared to a net loss of KD 2.8 million for the corresponding period last year, driven by strong performance across its industrial and construction sectors as well as the successful execution of its ongoing restructuring plan led by the Board of Directors.

As a result, gross profit reached KD 9.6 million, and operating profit stood at KD 3.4 million, supported by stronger margins and improved operational efficiency.

In its efforts to strengthen its financial position and operational efficiency, the Group achieved tangible positive results, including a reduction in total debt from KD 237.6 million to KD 163.7 million, and a decline in finance costs from KD 11.9 million to KD 5.5 million, reaffirming the Group’s solid financial position and enhanced ability to achieve long-term sustainable growth.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Emad Abdullah Al-Essa, Chairman of ACICO Group, said: “These results follow a comprehensive and strategic transformation plan through which we successfully restructured our operations, enhanced our operational efficiency and reinforced our position as a trusted national partner in the development of housing and infrastructure projects. They also reflect our firm commitment to excellence and quality, as well as the market’s confidence in our ability to provide integrated solutions that meet the needs of both the public and private sectors.”

Al-Essa added: “The third quarter was marked by several positive developments, including the supply of ACICO products to major projects, the signing of key partnerships with local banks to serve homeowners, and collaborations with leading industrial and construction companies. These steps further strengthened our position as a one-stop destination for all primary construction materials in the region and reaffirmed the quality and credibility of ACICO’s products, which are approved by relevant government authorities in Kuwait and other GCC countries.”

He continued: “ACICO has undoubtedly regained its momentum to continue playing an active role in driving local economic growth and contributing to national and regional development, as envisioned since its founding. We are confident that the upcoming period will bring positive outcomes for our customers, partners, shareholders and the company as a whole.”​​​​​