Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SpeakUp, the AI-powered matching app launched in April 2025 in Dubai, delivered one of the defining moments of the season on OSN’s The Final Pitch Dubai, the regional adaptation of Shark Tank. In the final episode aired on 15th December, SpeakUp became the only startup of the season to receive a direct investment offer when an investor–judge presented the founders with a SAFE agreement live on air.

After the founders left the stage, multiple judges remarked that SpeakUp had the potential to become a unicorn - citing its scalability, adoption rate, and the size of the market it is positioned to transform.

SpeakUp addresses one of the most persistent operational gaps in the event and media industries: the absence of a single platform where organisers can publish speaker requests, receive applications, communicate directly, and book talent into their event calendar - all in one workflow.

Traditionally, organisers depend on WhatsApp groups, manual outreach, and disjointed tools, SpeakUp replaces this with a unified AI-driven process:

– organisers publish an event or a speaker request in app

– speakers apply with one click

– all responses appear in a centralised interface

– organisers and speakers communicate through integrated in-app chat

– bookings are completed through the built-in calendar system

Beyond matching, SpeakUp features the Growth Marketplace - an ecosystem offering discounted access to podcast studios, conference venues, photographers, videographers, editors, PR services and other verified partners. This positions SpeakUp not only as a talent-matching engine but as a complete operational layer for events, media, and digital production teams across MENA.

Since filming in May 2025, the platform has undergone rapid expansion, becoming one of the region’s fastest-growing event-tech products. Following the show, SpeakUp secured additional support from a Dubai-based venture fund through direct negotiations.

Today, leading investors in the UAE and UK estimate SpeakUp’s valuation at $50-60 million, driven by its adoption curve, market relevance, and expanding footprint. The platform has surpassed 60,000 downloads,41,000 registered users, and over 1,300 successful speaker bookings across 30+ countries.

As a new-class AI matching platform redefining digital-talent infrastructure in MENA, SpeakUp is only at the beginning of its broader impact.

Available on iOS and Android, enabling seamless booking and communication.

