Dubai, UAE — UAE-based Yango Group published its inaugural Impact Report today, the company’s first comprehensive overview of its social, economic, and environmental contributions across more than 30 countries. The report establishes a long-term framework for how Yango measures, scales, and communicates its impact as a global technology company.

The inaugural report reflects Yango Group’s evolution from a single ride-hailing service in 2018 into a multi-service digital ecosystem supporting millions of people daily. The report highlights how Yango’s digital ecosystem empowers local businesses, expands earning opportunities for partners, and invests in the next generation of STEM talent, equipping countries with the skills and foundations needed for future digital cities and economies.

“This inaugural report marks an important milestone for Yango Group,” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group. “As we continue expanding globally, we are committed to scaling not only our technology, but also our positive impact on communities, local economies, and future generations. Our goal is to help build the digital cities and digital opportunities of tomorrow — together with the countries we serve.”

Report Highlights

Empowering Local Partners: $4B Earned in 2024

According to the report, partners across Yango Group’s platforms earned more than $4 billion globally, reflecting the company’s focus on building inclusive digital platforms that expand earning opportunities and support sustainable livelihoods across markets, including the Middle East and North Africa.



Today, Yango’s partner network includes:

6,000 businesses partnered with Yango Group ride-hailing and delivery services

2.1 million registered partner drivers

600,000 registered partner couriers

Across Yango Delivery, 40% of users are small and medium-sized businesses, relying on Yango’s infrastructure to scale operations and reach new audiences. These figures underscore the company’s role as a business enabler and a catalyst for economic activity in emerging markets.

Additionally, Yango Group’ partner-first operating model was designed to support flexible income opportunities across global markets, including culturally-sensitive partner support initiatives across MENA such as Ramadan-focused features and community-based assistance programs.

Community Investment and Cultural Inclusion

Cultural inclusion and community engagement are core pillars of Yango Group’s ESG strategy. The Impact Report outlines how the company’s platforms are designed to reflect local culture, traditions, and everyday life across diverse markets.

Arabic-first, culturally aware AI technologies, including Yasmina, designed around regional language, dialects, culture, customs, and everyday use cases

Yango Maps’ “comfortable routes” feature incorporates over 800 air-conditioned public transport stops in Dubai, using historical temperature data to optimize routing while reducing urban emissions through efficient, real-time navigation

Ramadan 2024 initiatives including Muslim Mode in the Yango Pro app, supporting prayer schedules and mosque access for partner drivers

Yango Play, the MENA region’s first AI-powered entertainment super app, led initiatives including the launch of the InstaBlock Lab in the UAE to combat digital piracy and protect intellectual property, and the signing of the UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact to strengthen children’s online safety and data privacy

Digital inclusion programs for visually impaired students in Angola

Support for youth football academies in Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia

Strengthening Local Economies Through Technology

Yango’s technology continues to support smarter, more efficient cities:

Electric mobility pilots in Pakistan and Côte d’Ivoire support national sustainability goals by reducing emissions and modernizing urban transport infrastructure

Yango Food Delivery broadens access to local restaurants and everyday essentials, increasing overall consumer activity and supporting the growth of urban food markets while creating flexible earning opportunities for couriers

Yango Buy & Sell and Yango Ads helped thousands of small merchants improve visibility, build trust with customers, and participate in digital commerce

Investing in STEM: Preparing Talent for the Cities of Tomorrow

One of the report’s key focus areas is Yango’s investment in STEM education, which supports countries in preparing talent for future digital economies and AI-enabled cities. These programs help equip young people with the skills needed to participate in and shape their countries’ digital future.

The launch of the Yango Fellowship in Zambia, supporting 30 exceptional STEM students — including partner drivers and couriers — with full financial assistance, mentorship, and workshops. The program expanded to Côte d’Ivoire in early 2025

800+ participants took part in mobility and smart-city hackathons across six African countries, building applied data science and machine learning skills

2,200 learners in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Zambia completed a free SQL data analysis course as part of the Yango Education program

These initiatives reinforce Yango’s commitment to strengthening communities, preserving cultural identity, and ensuring that technology evolves alongside local values.