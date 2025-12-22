Dubai, UAE: In a first for the EEMEA region, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Mastercard have officially launched Mastercard’s proprietary mobile-first virtual card number (VCN) solution for businesses. This innovative solution enables enterprises and government entities to issue and manage virtual corporate cards while integrating them into mobile wallets - for flexible, efficient and secure payments.

The launch marks a significant leap forward in the modernization of corporate payments, addressing the growing demand for digital and contactless solutions. Mastercard’s mobile VCN solution empowers organizations to optimize cash flow, streamline expense management and enhance the accounts payable processes.

As a key driver of digital transformation in the UAE, FAB is leading the modernization of corporate payments by introducing Mastercard’s mobile VCN platform to the region. Through this launch, FAB is empowering enterprises and government entities to issue and manage mobile-first virtual corporate cards that integrate seamlessly with digital wallets. This innovation strengthens operational efficiency, enhances transparency and control over corporate spending, and supports the country’s broader move toward secure, sustainable, and technology-enabled financial ecosystems.

A Mobile-first Solution to Modernize Corporate Payments

As UAE enterprises adapt to a rapidly digitizing business environment, mobile virtual cards solve key challenges by providing an end-to-end solution tailored to modern needs. Businesses can generate virtual cards in real time and utilize them for online and in-store purchases via mobile wallets. This innovation integrates seamlessly with existing payment processes, delivering enhanced flexibility and security.

The centralized controls enhance expense management by offering a streamlined overview of spending, helping organizations make data-driven decisions.

Setting a New Standard in B2B Payments

In the UAE, where digital payment adoption is rapidly expanding, research has revealed that 45% of companies are investing in mobile technology for B2B payments. With the new mobile virtual card solution that enables virtual commercial cards to be seamlessly added to digital wallets, FAB and Mastercard have established themselves at the forefront of this movement, delivering a solution that reflects the evolving needs of businesses and government entities in the region.

This launch underscores FAB’s and Mastercard’s shared commitment to transforming the future of payments while fostering innovation, growth and operational excellence across industries in the UAE and beyond.

