Kuwait City, Kuwait – Kuwait Innovation Center (KIC) and Keeta announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to launch the first edition of Keeta Entrepreneurship Ecosystem (Kee) Project, an entrepreneurship and technology-focused program designed to develop practical, technology-driven solutions for the food delivery sector. The initiative brings together Keeta's platform expertise and KIC's innovation capabilities to support up to 50 local entrepreneurs, startups, and emerging talent, addressing real operational challenges through mentorship and hands-on solution development.

KIC will design and deliver the program in collaboration with Keeta, engaging participants to build proof-of-concept solutions and scalable business models aligned with the needs of the digital delivery ecosystem. The initiative is launched under the strategic patronage of The National Fund, reflecting a shared national commitment to strengthening Kuwait's innovation landscape and enabling SME-led growth.

The program will follow a structured journey, beginning with an open registration phase and community outreach, followed by participant selection, an intensive three-day bootcamp, and a final Pitching Demo Day and Award Ceremony. Throughout the program, participants will receive mentorship and training across artificial intelligence, digital product development, design thinking, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while gaining exposure to real insights from the food delivery sector.

Winning teams will be recognized during the final ceremony and awarded cash prizes, with top solutions eligible for potential future collaboration and implementation opportunities with Keeta.

Mohammad Salah Alrefaei, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Innovation Center, said: “This collaboration reflects KIC’s commitment to enabling innovation that is practical, relevant, and aligned with market needs. By joining forces with Keeta, we are creating a platform where local talent can translate ideas into solutions that contribute to Kuwait’s digital economy.”

Max Qui, General Manager at Keeta, said: “The Keeta Entrepreneurship Ecosystem (Kee) Program reflects a meaningful collaboration with Kuwait Innovation Center, whose leadership and deep understanding of the local innovation landscape create the right environment for emerging talent to work on real challenges, while Keeta contributes its industry experience and operational insights to help translate ideas into solutions with practical value.”

The program will officially launch later this month, with the final pitching and awarding ceremony scheduled for the end of December 2025. Further details will be announced through Kuwait Innovation Center’s official channels.

About Kuwait Innovation Center:

Kuwait Innovation Center (KIC) empowers innovators and inventors by accelerating technology-driven projects from idea to market. Through research and development, advanced training, and innovation-focused programs, KIC equips youth in Kuwait and the Arab world with the tools to transform ideas into impactful products. By fostering talent, removing barriers, and building an integrated innovation ecosystem, KIC enables the next generation of leaders to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological world.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.