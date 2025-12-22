With Cisco IQ's purpose-built agentic-AI foundation, agents continually adapt to each customer's unique operational environment, enabling them to deliver personalized, contextual insights, recommendations and actions.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) has announced the launch of Cisco IQ, a breakthrough AI-powered digital interface that brings real-time insights, on-demand assessments, troubleshooting and personalized learning, automation and agents from across professional services and support into one powerful experience.

Purpose-built for the AI era, where technology complexity can hinder essential operational agility, Cisco IQ brings together automation, AI-powered intelligence, and decades of deep Cisco expertise in a single digital experience, helping customers to plan, deploy, manage, secure, and optimize technology investments faster and more easily. Its proactive, predictive, and highly personalized features put customers a step ahead, helping them to reduce complexity, boost resiliency, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

“Cisco IQ is our boldest step yet in reimagining how customers interact with Cisco —from planning and design to optimization and transformation,” said Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, Cisco. “With AI at its core, Cisco IQ doesn’t just react. It intelligently anticipates, personalizes and transforms how you assess, deploy and operate, providing one connected experience to reduce complexity and empower IT teams to act with clarity and confidence.”

Cisco IQ helps to address this reality by transforming services and support from reactive fixes to strategic, predictive enablers — helping to reduce operational friction and cognitive load and enable earlier intervention. For customers, the result is a more resilient IT operation that can help focus resources on innovation and business transformation.

From Firefighting to Foresight

Cisco IQ unlocks a new level of simplicity, resiliency and time to value, helping ensure trust and security via Cisco’s transparent AI architecture and human oversight by design. It helps IT teams to:

Anticipate and prevent issues with on-demand assessments covering security advisories, configurations, compliance, regulatory, quantum readiness and custom checks.

Simplify operations and provide dynamic, real-time visibility of entire asset inventory with planning for last day of support and lifecycle management.

Accelerate resolution using AI-supported troubleshooting and streamlined case management.

Benefit from hyper-personalized support with AI that adapts to each customer's unique environment.

Realize deployment flexibility — SaaS, on-prem tethered, or on-prem air-gapped — with the ability to integrate Cisco IQ into existing systems.

Empowering partners to win in the AI era

Partners are at the heart of how Cisco delivers services and support to customers worldwide. With Cisco IQ, partners can address their customer needs across deployment modes and across the entire technology lifecycle. By equipping partners with advanced AI-powered capabilities, Cisco IQ can help them deliver more value to customers. Together, Cisco and its partners can help customers reduce complexity, make better-informed decisions, and keep pace with change — turning technology management into a strategic driver of business success.

Availability

Cisco IQ is expected to be generally available in Cisco’s H2, FY2026.

