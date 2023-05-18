Hong Kong SAR: Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific today announced the results of the Green Airports Recognition (GAR) Programme 2023, recognising 12 airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East for demonstrating outstanding accomplishments in their sustainability projects.

During the past decades, our industry has grown exponentially and is expected to continue to do so in the years to come. As air transport continues to grow, a substantial volume of waste is expected to be generated at airports. One such concern is the increasing worldwide concern about the impact of single-use plastic pollution, especially within the aviation industry. Therefore, the theme for the Green Airports Recognition 2023 is Single- Use Plastic Elimination.

The outstanding airports are awarded into three categories: “Platinum”, “Gold” or “Silver” recognition according to various airport size categories and set criteria.

The recognised airports are:

Over 35 million passengers per annum:

Platinum: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Single Use Plastic Free Airport – Mumbai

Gold: Hong Kong International Airport Accelerating the reduction of single-use plastics at Hong Kong International Airport

Silver: Indira Gandhi International Airport Single Use Plastic Free Delhi Airport

Between 15-35 million passengers per annum:

Platinum: Kempegowda International Airport (Project: Plastics Circularity at KIAB)

Gold: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Project: Single-use Plastic free RGI Airport)

Silver: Jeju International Airport (Project: The introduction of reusable cups to airport)

Between 8-15 million passengers per annum:

Platinum: Central Japan International Airport (Project: Bottle to Bottle’ sustainable use of PET bottle)

Gold: Adelaide Airport (Project: Single-use plastics free precinct)

Silver: Bahrain International Airport (Project: Combating single use plastics at Bahrain International Airport (BIA)

Less than 8 million passengers per annum:

Platinum: Mangaluru International Airport (Project: SUP Free Airport)

Gold: Christchurch International Airport (Project: Waste Strategy to Circular Solutions)

Silver: Kaohsiung International Airport (Project: Plastic-Free Life at the Airport)

The recognised Airports were honoured at the 18th ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in Kobe, Japan.

Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific said, “Congratulations to all the recognised airports for demonstrating their leadership and commitment in implementing innovative sustainability projects at airports. These are critical steps as part of our industry’s efforts towards protecting our environment as well decarbonisation. We are impressed with the innovative practices deployed by airport operators to mitigate the plastic contamination. We hope these unique concepts will inspire other airports to implement such practices as we all work towards the common vision of achieving net zero carbon emission by 2050."



About Green Airports Recognition

ACI Asia-Pacific’s Green Airports Recognition programme was established in 2017 to accentuate the importance in best practices sharing among airports along their sustainable journeys.

The Green Airports Recognition aims to promote environmental best practices to minimise aviation’s impact on the environment and recognise airport members who have outstanding accomplishments in their environmental projects.



To learn more about Green Airport Recognition 2023 here at https://www.aci-asiapac.aero/advocacy/environment/green-airports-recognition

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East

Head-quartered in Hong Kong, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East serves as the voice of 131 airport members, operating 622 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. Asia-Pacific is the largest civil aviation market in the world in terms of traffic volumes. ACI represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. In 2021, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East airports handled 1.6 billion passengers and 55.6 million tonnes of cargo.

