Dubai, UAE – Acer Middle East is marking its first-time participation at LEAP 2025, the region’s most anticipated global tech event held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham, from February 9 to 12. Under this year’s theme, “Into New Worlds”, LEAP serves as a premier hub for innovation, attracting over 170,000 visitors, industry pioneers, and technology enthusiasts from around the world.

Acer’s participation at LEAP underlines the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia by expanding its commercial and educational business, building strategic partnerships, and unveiling its latest technological innovations to a diverse audience.

“We are thrilled to join LEAP 2025, a global platform that aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing technology to create meaningful connections and opportunities. This event provides the perfect stage to present our cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses, schools, and individuals alike,” said Michele Montecchio, General Manager at Acer Middle East.

Visitors to Acer’s booth will have the opportunity to explore innovative technologies, hear from industry leaders, and experience first-hand solutions designed to drive efficiency and success. Peter Lacey, Acer's Education Lead, will deliver insightful presentations from the stand on the history of AI and why we should embrace it in education in Saudi Arabia.

At LEAP, Acer will unveil a comprehensive range of products tailored for education, business, and gaming, catering to the evolving technological demands of both corporate and academic audiences in KSA.

High-performance servers

Acer will present its robust lineup of servers, including the Altos BrainSphere™ T350 F5, a dual-socket, rack-mountable tower server, and the Altos R360 F5, a powerful 1U system ideal for cloud infrastructures and high-performance computing operations. The Altos P130 F9, featuring Intel® Core™ 14th Gen Processors and DDR5 ECC memory, is also a powerhouse is built for heavy workloads demanding long-term reliability and performance.

Devices for SMBs

Small and medium businesses can explore Acer’s TravelMate laptops, designed for productivity on the go, featuring advanced security mechanisms, lightweight portability, long battery life and seamless connectivity. Devices like the B278 monitor, with its ergonomic design and sharp display; the X1328 projector, a bright and versatile projection solution, perfect for business presentations; and the Next Unit of Computing (NUC), a compact, high-performance computing solution tailored for businesses requiring space-saving yet powerful workstations, round out Acer’s SMB lineup, offering the best productivity devices built for commercial purposes.

Education

Furthering its commitment to education, Acer will showcase its range of Chromebooks, cost-effective, durable, and cloud-enabled devices crafted for schools and students. With features like spill-resistant keyboards, long battery life, and seamless integration with Google Workspace for Education, these Chromebooks are empowering a tech-enabled learning environment that fosters collaboration and efficiency. The handy S1386WH Monitor enhances interactive learning with its large, high-resolution display, ensuring better engagement in classrooms and lecture halls.

Gaming

Highlighting its leadership in gaming technology, Acer will feature high-performance devices like the Predator Helios 18 and the Predator Triton Neo laptops designed to handle demanding applications, such as virtual and augmented reality experiences, which are increasingly being adopted in education and professional training environments.

The powerhouse Predator Orion 7000 Desktop delivers exceptional speed and performance, perfect for professional gamers and esports competitions, and the Predator X27U Monitor offers a high-resolution display with ultra-fast refresh rates, ensuring immersive gameplay and a competitive edge.

Whether it’s discovering AI-powered business tools, exploring education-oriented solutions, or experiencing gaming versatility, there’s something for everyone at Acer’s booth.

With LEAP 2025 expected to be the world’s most attended tech event, Acer Middle East is poised to engage with global leaders, share expertise and innovation, and solidify its standing as a trailblazer in technology.

Visitors can explore Acer’s range of comprehensive technologies through live demos and interactive sessions at Hall 3, STAND No H3-E100 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham

-Ends-

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 7,800 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Gambit Communications

Aisha Almawed

aisha@gambit.ae

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.