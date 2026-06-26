RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Amsa Hospitality, a leading Saudi hospitality development and management company, announce the signing of The Palm Qassim - Handwritten Collection, marking their first project in Qassim as both groups expand across Saudi Arabia’s emerging destinations in line with Vision 2030.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2026, the newly built hotel will form part of the mixed-use Kayan Avenues development and will mark the first Handwritten Collection property to open in Saudi Arabia.

Located 20-minutes from Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, The Palm Qassim - Handwritten Collection will offer 142 rooms and suites tailored to meet the needs of travelers seeking comfort, authenticity, and a sense of place. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge, two meeting rooms, a fully-equipped fitness center, and an indoor swimming pool.

The hotel experience will reflect the spirit of Najdi hospitality, brought to life through design, culinary offerings, and special elements along the guest journey. At its heart, a central courtyard inspired by traditional Najdi homes creates a strong sense of place, welcoming guests with locally sourced Qassimi dates and Saudi coffee. Drawing from the surrounding landscape, the property captures the distinctive desert light of the Najd plateau, particularly at sunset. Architectural details such as adobe textures and geometric openings are thoughtfully integrated, while subtle storytelling elements inspired by historic caravan routes anchor the experience in Buraidah’s cultural identity.

Qassim is increasingly emerging as a dynamic hub, shaped by its cultural heritage, historical sites, natural landscapes, and continued infrastructure investment. The Palm Qassim - Handwritten Collection will offer a characterful, experience-led stay for both business and leisure travelers, placing them at the heart of a mixed-use destination expected to attract leading retail and dining brands.

Launched in 2023, Handwritten Collection is a characterful collection of bespoke properties, each authentically reflecting the story of the hotel and the people who love and look after it. Created to celebrate individuality in hospitality, the brand brings together hotels shaped by passion, personality and a strong sense of place. Through characterful design, heartfelt hospitality and meaningful touchpoints, each address invites guests into a stay shaped by authentic stories and human connection.

The signing comes as Handwritten Collection celebrates a major global milestone, having recently reached 50 hotels open worldwide across 20 countries, with a further 50+ hotels in development. Since its launch, the brand has experienced strong momentum across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East, attracting independent hoteliers seeking to preserve the individuality of their properties while benefiting from the strength of a global hospitality platform. The Palm Qassim - Handwritten Collection will contribute to the next chapter of the brand’s growth, marking its debut in Saudi Arabia and further expanding its presence across the Middle East.

Aamir Riaz, Chief Operating Officer at Amsa Hospitality, said: “Qassim has a rich cultural identity and a strong sense of heritage. Through this project, we wanted to create a hospitality experience that reflects the character of the region while introducing a new offering for both domestic and international travelers. Amsa Hospitality is committed to operating and growing guest-loved properties that deliver authentic hospitality powered by advanced technology, disciplined operations, and distinctive brands such as Handwritten Collection.”

“Handwritten Collection responds to a growing demand from travelers seeking meaningful connection, authentic stories, and stays shaped by character. At the same time, it offers a flexible model for independent owners, allowing hotels to preserve their individuality while benefiting from Accor’s global sales and distribution platforms and the strength of the ALL Accor loyalty ecosystem.” said Maya Ziadeh, Chief Development Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa and Türkiye at Accor. “Qassim represents a compelling next step, where strong cultural identity and an evolving destination landscape create the ideal setting for a characterful hotel experience rooted in local stories and hospitality.”

Saudi Arabia remains a strategic market for Accor, where the Group is one of the leading international hotel operators, with over 46 operating hotels representing more than 20,000 keys. Accor's pipeline in the country includes 47 hotels, adding more than 11,000 rooms in the coming years, highlighting strong development momentum and sustained investor confidence in the Kingdom.

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,800 hotels and resorts, 10,000 bars & restaurants, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle, with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay and gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor’s mission is reflected in the Group’s purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Amsa Hospitality

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry. For more information, visit amsahospitality.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Handwritten Collection

Handwritten Collection, launched in 2023, brings together characterful hotels that reflect the story, personality and passions of the people who care for them. Each address offers a distinct environment where human connection and individuality shape stays for travelers seeking more than accommodation alone. With a growing footprint and more than 50 hotels in 20 countries worldwide, Handwritten Collection continues to expand into new destinations. Handwritten Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

handwrittencollection.com | all.com | group.accor.com