Ajman, UAE: Ajman University has achieved a major global milestone in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings 2026, ranking among the world’s top 300 institutions overall, with a placement in the 201–300 global band out of 1,603 institutions worldwide.

The University also delivered strong global performance across key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ranking 6th worldwide for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, out of 1,610 institutions globally, and 99th worldwide for SDG 13: Climate Action, out of 826 institutions globally. Ajman University was also placed in the 101–200 global band for both SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education.

At the national level, Ajman University ranked #1 in the UAE for both SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals and SDG 13: Climate Action, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading institutions in sustainability impact, climate action, and cross-sector collaboration.

The results represent significant recognition of Ajman University’s institutional approach to sustainability, particularly its ability to translate strategy into measurable impact through education, research, institutional operations, student engagement, community-focused initiatives, and partnerships with public, private, academic, and civil society stakeholders.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said:

“Ajman University’s strong performance in the Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings reflects a university-wide commitment to meaningful impact. Ranking 6th globally and #1 in the UAE for Partnerships for the Goals is especially significant because sustainable development cannot be advanced in isolation. It requires trusted collaboration between universities, government entities, industry, civil society, and international networks. At AU, sustainability is embedded in how we teach, how we conduct research, how we serve our community, and how we build partnerships that contribute to the UAE and the wider world.”

The Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings assess universities worldwide based on their contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, evaluating performance across areas such as research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching. The ratings provide a comprehensive measure of how institutions are advancing sustainable development through real-world impact and integrating sustainability into their core missions and operations.

Ajman University’s top global performance in SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals reflects the strength of its partnership ecosystem, which brings together government entities, NGOs, academic networks, healthcare providers, industry partners, and international sustainability platforms. These collaborations translate into tangible impact through scholarship programs that expand access to education, community health outreach, environmental awareness campaigns, student training, and joint research and innovation projects that address real-world challenges.

For SDG 13: Climate Action, AU’s ranking among the world’s top 100 institutions and #1 in the UAE is linked to initiatives such as the MENA Climate Solutions Research Network, which brings together regional stakeholders to support climate-focused research and practical solutions. The University has also expanded its climate-related efforts through decarbonization training, sustainability-focused learning, campus environmental initiatives, and student-led projects that encourage climate awareness and innovation.

AU’s contributions to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being include a range of community-oriented initiatives, including mobile healthcare services that reach underserved populations, public health awareness campaigns, mental health support programs, preventive health activities, and health-focused community partnerships. These efforts are complemented by hands-on training opportunities that enable students to gain practical experience in healthcare and community service.

In advancing SDG 4: Quality Education, AU continues to deliver inclusive, internationally benchmarked, and career-relevant programs. Sustainability is embedded across academic offerings, while experiential learning, research opportunities, faculty development, and industry engagement help prepare students for the workforce. Ongoing investment in teaching, innovation, and partnerships supports the delivery of education that extends beyond the classroom and contributes to long-term societal impact.

Dr. Seghir added:

“These results reinforce our belief that universities have a responsibility not only to educate, but also to mobilize knowledge, partnerships, and institutional capacity for the benefit of society. As a non-profit university, Ajman University will continue to strengthen its role as a platform for access, inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development.”

Building on this achievement, Ajman University will continue to expand its global partnerships, strengthen its sustainability initiatives, and deepen its impact across education, research, and community engagement in support of the UAE’s development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University is a globally recognized non-profit institution in the United Arab Emirates. The University offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and executive education programs across nine colleges, serving a diverse student body representing more than 100 nationalities and supported by a global alumni community of over 45,000 graduates. Rated 5 QS Stars Plus, Ajman University is committed to academic excellence, research impact, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, and meaningful societal impact. Guided by its motto, “Make It Happen,” AU prepares graduates to be career ready in a rapidly changing world and contribute to the future of their communities and societies.