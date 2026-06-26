Customers from India, UK, and China were among the top nationalities by sales volume

73% were first-time Aldar customers attracted by proximity to leading schools, and Yas Island’s lifestyle and entertainment offering

A limited collection of 20 premium villas are yet to be released and will soon be available for families seeking to buy larger homes within this established community

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the sell-out of the townhouses at The Orchids at Yas Acres, generating more than AED 680 million. The strong sales performance reflects sustained demand for homes on Yas Island and reinforces Yas Acres’ position as one of Abu Dhabi’s most desirable communities for families.

54% of buyers were UAE nationals, while expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 46% of sales, with leading nationalities including India, UK, and China. In addition, 73% of customers were first-time Aldar buyers attracted by the community’s appeal to families seeking access to leading schools, such as Noya British School and Yas American Academy, leisure amenities, and the lifestyle offering of Yas Island.

The performance of The Orchids reflects the continued evolution of Yas Island as a residential destination, supported by significant investment in infrastructure, leisure, and entertainment assets. Following the sell-out of townhouses, Aldar will soon release a limited collection of 20 premium villas, offering families the opportunity to secure one of a small number of larger homes within this established and highly sought-after community.

Yas Acres is a thriving community recognised for its elevated amenities and family-friendly lifestyle. At its heart is a 500 sqm community club featuring a gym, multipurpose hall, and shared spaces designed for residents to gather and connect. The broader community offers a park, swimming pools, sports courts, and landscaped green spaces, all within a gated setting where families can enjoy privacy, safety, and a strong sense of belonging.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 52 billion worth of investment-grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, industrial and logistics, hospitality, property and facilities management, and education segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com