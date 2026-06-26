Abu Dhabi, UAE, Mubadala Bio announced the signing of a licencing and supply agreement with Biosidus, a leading biotechnology company, at the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, USA. The agreement will be executed through DiabTec, Mubadala Bio’s biologics facility in the UAE and marks an important step in the company’s efforts to expand access and availability of advanced biologic medications in the country.

The partnership is expected to support the localization of several important biologics used in the treatment of a range of conditions across endocrinology, nephrology and oncology, reinforcing Mubadala Bio’s mission to strengthen national drug security.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, the agreement was signed by Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, and Mariano de Elizalde, Chief Executive Officer of Biosidus.

Abu Dhabi has emerged as one of the few places globally where research, validation and real-world implementation happen within a single connected ecosystem. Tagged as the ‘living lab’ for life sciences, the Emirate brings together world's largest genomics programs[FA1] [FA2] , longitudinal health data, real-world evidence, AI-enabled infrastructure and agile regulatory pathways, to make the design and delivery of care more seamless and impactful. This integrated approach is accelerating innovation that is shifting healthcare from treatment to prediction, prevention and earlier intervention.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to have built a robust life science ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, designed to advance the translation of scientific discovery into real-world impact at scale. One of the pillars of success of the intelligent life sciences ecosystem that the Emirate are forging collaborations that deliver better outcomes for patients and communities worldwide. We will continue to create more opportunities for partnerships, like the one between Mubadala Bio and Biosidus, to foster and focus on strengthening the connected ecosystem that can build, test and scale the next generation of life sciences innovation.”

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mubadala Bio, said: “Strategic partnerships enable us to localize medicines that are important to healthcare providers and their patients. Through our collaboration with Biosidus, we are increasing access to biologic therapies in the UAE while advancing our commitment to local pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

Mariano De Elizalde, CEO, Biosidus, said "We are honored to partner with Mubadala Bio to expand access to biologic therapies in the country. By combining Mubadala Bio's local manufacturing capabilities with Biosidus' biotechnology expertise, we aim to improve access to high quality treatments and support the growth of healthcare capabilities in the UAE."

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae