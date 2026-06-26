Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a benchmarking workshop with Siemens Energy to exchange best practice and explore opportunities for innovation, digital transformation and continuous improvement across key operational and corporate functions. Key focus areas included employee and customer happiness, sustainability, procurement, and health and safety. The workshop brought together specialists from both organisations as part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation and institutional excellence.

During the workshop, DEWA showcased its leadership in fostering an organisational culture centred on employee happiness, supported by integrated well-being and engagement programmes, as well as an advanced digital ecosystem that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and enable data-driven decision-making. DEWA also highlighted its pioneering sustainability initiatives, including high-impact infrastructure projects and energy efficiency programmes.

The workshop featured presentations on innovative initiatives and digital solutions developed by DEWA to enhance operational efficiency, improve stakeholder experience and accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption. DEWA highlighted its leading practices in customer happiness and the integration of AI across customer and supplier services, as well as corporate operations. These efforts have contributed to a score of 98.9% on the Dubai Government Instant Happiness Index, measured by the Dubai Digital Authority.

Siemens Energy showcased its corporate culture, built on effective leadership, transparency and talent empowerment, alongside its advanced AI applications that support operational excellence across procurement, quality, health and safety, and customer experience management. The company also outlined its integrated sustainability framework and its focus on developing resilient, future-ready energy solutions.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their long-standing strategic partnership, particularly in supporting the transformation of the UAE’s energy sector and advancing the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. They also emphasised the importance of the continued exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practice in areas of mutual interest to support their strategic objectives and develop innovative solutions enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability and stakeholder experience.

The workshop concluded with recommendations aimed at strengthening organisational excellence and continuous improvement across operations. Discussions underscored the value of expanding the use of AI in procurement and advancing towards integrated, predictive and data-driven procurement systems.