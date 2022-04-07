RAMALLAH - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), organized business meetings with a number of academic and cultural institutions in Palestine to discuss means of cooperation in various fields.

The University College delegation visited several Palestinian educational bodies such as the Palestine Technical University – Kadoorie/ Arrob Branch, the Palestinian Business Forum, the Palestine Polytechnic University, and the Smart College of Modern Education in Hebron, in addition to the Palestinian National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, as well as the Palestinian National School for Administration in Ramallah.

The delegation members included TAGUCI Assistant Dean for Management and External Relations, Mr. Mamoun Abu Al-Sebaa', and TAG.Global Executive Director for Digital Transformation, Dr. Raed Hanandeh, who tackled the potential for future cooperation in the field of digital transformation and the optimal exploitation of technology in improving the educational process.

During the tour, Mr. Abu Al-Sebaa' gave a detailed presentation on the academic programs provided by the University College for master's and postgraduate students, as well as programs to be developed and introduced at TAGUCI to keep pace with the latest advancements in various fields and to meet labor market needs, in addition to the mechanisms of using modern technology for improving learning process.

He further affirmed the readiness of TAGUCI to cooperate with the Palestinian educational institutions in line with the keenness of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAGUCI, to provide all available technological support to these institutions through a series of academic and professional projects to promote innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship in Palestine.

During the visits, the Palestinian institutions briefed their hosts about their programs, expertise, and activities in the academic, scientific, and cultural fields, as well as their vision of making use of the sources of modern technology and artificial intelligence for common benefit.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions and the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

For more information, please visit TAGUCI website: https://www.taguci.edu.jo

