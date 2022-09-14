BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and Lebanese University president, Prof. Bassam Badran, inaugurated the second TAG.Global’s Knowledge Station at the University campus – Pierre Gemayel Hall in Al Fanar.

The opening of this new Knowledge Station comes in line with the previously-signed agreement between the University, TAG.Global, and the National Council for Scientific Research – Lebanon. The signed agreement provides for the establishment of fully equipped knowledge stations with all necessary tools, electronic devices and communication technologies, in order to be able to serve the Lebanese University and the local community. This aims to contribute to building the concerned recipients' capacities and sharpen their skills through specialized expertise and resources.

The opening ceremony was held in the presence of Professor Ali Kanj, dean of Faculty of Science, Dr. Elie El Hhajj Moussa, Faculty of Science director, and the Advisor to the University President, Dr. Nadim Mansouri, as well as members of the Board of Trustees and the Faculty lecturers. That is in addition to the MENA EdTech Alliance President, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki, the Vice-President of the Alliance for International Partnerships and Relations Coordinator, Ms. Nora Al-Murabi, President of the National Commission for Science and Research, Mr. Radwan Shoaib. TAG.Global's accompanying delegation was present too.

In his statement, Prof. Badran thanked Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for the important and strategic initiative he is advocating and his support to the Lebanese University, hoping that all people around the world to follow the lead of Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh in serving Lebanon and its people.

For his part, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his thanks and appreciation to the University President for his cooperation, effort and patience at this stage, which could be an opportunity to prove the University's ability to overcome the challenges through wise and solid management.