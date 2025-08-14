Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Wusoom, an investment holding company recently acquired by BlueFive Capital, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors.

This board brings together leaders from global finance, private equity, and industry to guide Wusoom’s growth and impact across the UAE and beyond. The new appointments reflect Wusoom’s approach to building market-leading enterprises that steer the UAE’s economic diversification, yield sustainable returns, and create long-term value.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Chairman of the Wusoom Board said: “This board brings together an exceptional mix of intellect, global reach, and operational firepower. Together, we are poised to reinforce Wusoom’s leadership as the region’s most agile and impactful investment platform; one that prioritizes performance, innovation, and purpose."

The new board members are:

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive, BlueFive Capital

Mouna Sarih, Head of Private Equity GCC, BlueFive Capital

Emily Morse, Head of Private Equity Europe, BlueFive Capital

Cristiano Silei, Non-Executive Director

Nikolai Riesenkampff, Non-Executive Director

The Wusoom acquisition adds companies across the agriculture, technology, hospitality, aviation, and infrastructure sectors to BlueFive Capital’s portfolio. BlueFive will leverage its operational expertise and global network to accelerate growth, optimize efficiencies, and scale cross-sector collaborations across the newly acquired businesses.

About Wusoom Holding

Wusoom is a next-generation investment holding company based in Abu Dhabi, purpose-built to back the economic engines of the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.wusoom.ae

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $2.6 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-growth economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Beijing, the firm provides strategic exposure to sectors that will define the next generation of economic prosperity through consolidating parts of the financial services industry across insurance, private wealth and public markets.

For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com