Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Qana's Pixoul Gaming, the Middle East's first integrated and immersive VR entertainment destination and Esports Academy, is the official venue partner for the 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split Playoffs hosted by MOONTON Games, publisher and developer of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the biggest mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in the world, from the 11th to the 13th of May, giving fans the opportunity to watch and support their favourite teams live.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League MENA (MPL MENA) is the region’s premier professional esports league that gives aspiring esports athletes the opportunity to compete on the national level and serves as a pathway to the biggest regional and global MLBB tournaments. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the biggest mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by MOONTON Games. At the Playoffs, fans can watch the region's top teams, including Team Occupy, AXE MENA, Okami eSports and WildAxe, compete live free of charge, take part in fun activities and win MLBB and MPL MENA merchandise as well as in-game MLBB rewards.

The winner of the 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split Playoffs will represent the region for the first time ever at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 in Cambodia this June, in addition to winning the lion’s share of the USD 106,000 prize pool. The 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split began with the Open Qualifiers in March, followed by the Regular Season, which ended on 29 April.

"As an integrated hub for both amateur and pro gamers and the region's first Esports Academy, Pixoul Gaming aims to promote serious gaming in the Middle East. And we are thrilled to be the venue for leading Esports events like the 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split Playoffs, a high-profile league in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for North Africa and the Middle East. The Pixoul Esports Academy trains professionals to compete on a global level while also hosting international esports tournaments where the biggest, best gamers on the planet can perform live", said Paul Hamilton, General Manager at Pixoul Gaming.

The 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split Playoffs will be streamed live on the official Mobile Legends: Bang Bang official MENA channels via YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and BIGO LIVE. The tournament is powered by MOONTON Games and supported by official partners such as Pixoul Gaming, Samsung, as well as TikTok and BIGO.

Pixoul Gaming is one of the main attractions within Al Qana. It is an integrated entertainment destination suitable for families and gaming enthusiasts of all ages looking to connect with the gaming community, parents who want to enjoy an interactive VR experience with their children, or a group of friends looking to unleash their competitive side at the latest tournaments.

Fans can pre-register for the offline Playoffs via this link.