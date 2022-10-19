The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG) has expanded its global partner network by announcing a host of strategic alliances with premier and well-established multinationals, including Microsoft, Orange, G42 Cloud, and Accenture at GITEX Technology week 2022, one of the leading technology events in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, His Excellency Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi School of Government, and a number of top representatives from the partner’s side.

The agreements align with the objectives of the ADSG’s prestigious Abu Dhabi Public Exchange Program, which aims to expose exceptional Abu Dhabi government employees to multi-cultural environments across a range of industries in Abu Dhabi’s economy, in addition to promoting knowledge exchange and skills transfer between the private and public sector.

As part of the agreements, the elite participants of Abu Dhabi Government, have the opportunity to work along side the selected partners and build a strong network with industry experts, while contributing to a range of national, regional, and international businesses and projects that are currently operating in Abu Dhabi.

The insights acquired through the program will empower the chosen talents to return to their entities and utilise those skills in the development process for Abu Dhabi.

We are proud to sign these agreements today, which align with our ongoing efforts to partner with industry leaders as we strive to provide Abu Dhabi government employees with the finest opportunities to progress their professional development and empower them to lead and effectively manage governmental projects.

H.E. YASIR AHMED AL NAQBI, DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE ABU DHABI SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT

“Through these partnerships, we are eager to offer government employees with direct access to industry experts and leading specialists to highlight the added value of continuous learning and development at all levels as part of our commitment to realizing the Emirate’s vision and enhancing its competitiveness on a global level.” He added.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Abu Dhabi School of Government to provide important future skills to government executives. While technologies are part of the equation, at Microsoft we believe that the other critical aspect of successfully deploying them lies in knowledge transfer. Beyond continuously investing in technology infrastructure, an important part of our empowerment mission is our commitment to skilling and enhancing the technical capabilities of the UAE population. Government officials are leaders and role models in this respect, and we look forward to training them on important topics spanning from digital transformation to sustainability technologies.”

Sahem Azzam, Vice President, Middle East & Africa, and Turkey at Orange Business Services said: “Orange Business Services is delighted to participate in the Abu Dhabi Public Exchange Program and congratulates the Abu Dhabi School of Government for this innovative initiative that will contribute to the learning and development of Government employees. As a Group and in the region, we collaborate in many knowledge-sharing projects, and the experience has always been very positive and beneficial for all parties. Orange Business Services is committed to supporting the Abu Dhabi Government in achieving its Economic Vision 2030 through digital transformation, sustained innovation and knowledge-based industries initiatives. We look forward to welcoming the participants.”

Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud added: “I am a big believer in the value of on-the-job experience, and look forward to welcoming potential future leaders of the UAE government, who are a part of this program. G42 Cloud is well positioned to help incubate talent and provide a meaningful contribution to the participants and the program.”

Nadya Abdulla Kamali, Country Managing Director of Accenture UAE commented: “Now is the time for cooperation—for businesses to partner with government to enhance competitiveness, and bolster employee development, preparing a future-capable workforce prepared with practical experience to ensure long-term, sustainable growth.”

“Our collaborative endeavor with ADSG reinforces Accenture’s commitment to bring its unmatched industry experience and offer businesses the opportunity to create value powered by the talent and creativity of their people.” She added.

The Abu Dhabi School of Government, part of the Department of Government Support, is the leading government entity responsible for enhancing human capital in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The School is developing and providing diverse learning opportunities for Abu Dhabi government employees, according to the best international practices that are in line with the needs, vision and aspirations of the Emirate.