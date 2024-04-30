Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has released ‘The Future of Work: The Rise of Parent-friendly Workplaces in the UAE’ report, unveiling key insights into the rise of parent-friendly workplaces in the UAE and highlighting the impact of the Parent-friendly Label Program ™ (PFL), launched by ECA in 2021.

Unveiled to stakeholders and media at a special event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, April 30, the groundbreaking report includes valuable findings from a wide-ranging study of 75 organizations across 23 industries and almost 10,000 responses to employee surveys.

The event's panelists were Her Excellency Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of the Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; His Excellency Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Senior Partner at Global Ventures; Lucy d’Abo, CEO Together; Omar Alkhan, Head of Centre for Business Studies & Research at Dubai Chamber of Commerce; and Dr. Saliha Afridi, Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Founder of The Lighthouse Arabia. They sparked insightful discussions about the rise of parent-friendly workplaces across the UAE, which aligns of the vision of the UAE leadership and the broader goals of achieving a prosperous society, emphasizing family stability, and enhancing sustainability. Additionally, Cycle 2 and 3 Label earners were also present at the event.

With the world constantly changing at a rapid rate, the report unpacks key trends driving the growth of parent-friendly workplaces in the UAE, including a shift in the perception of workplace flexibility from a mere perk to an integral component of holistic employee well-being strategy.

It also underscores how the implementation of parent-friendly policies not only enhances employee retention and brand reputation but benefits the children of working parents and wider society. The 30-page document looks at the impact of the PFL program to date, delves into key learnings and recommendations, and looks at how policy promoting parent-friendly workplaces can shape the future of work. To date, the program has proudly reached more than 148,000 children and approximately 1,500 Children of Determination.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: “The success achieved through the program since its launch emphasizes the growth and huge demand from organizations across the UAE to discover the importance of parent-friendly workplaces, and creating a serious change in work policies, contributing to a thriving parent-friendly environment where the community can flourish.”

Her Excellency Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said: “The PFL program has made great strides since its launch. The response from organizations has been very positive, reflecting a deep appreciation of the program’s goals and its role in shaping future work environments. The insights presented in ‘The Rise of Parent-friendly Workplaces in the UAE’ report are a clear indication we are moving in the right direction towards creating enabling environments that support individuals to excel professionally and achieve work-life balance, which aligns with our wise leadership’s vision and the program’s objectives.”

“The report highlights a number of significant aspects of parent-friendly workplaces that not only benefit working parents and their children, but also deliver high-impact benefits to organizations and society. This resonates with ECA’s goals to promote the wellbeing of families as a holistic aspiration that positively impacts society and the economy now and, in the future, ultimately enhancing the lives of parents, children, and others alike.”

As the report demonstrates, the journey towards fostering parent-friendly workplaces is both a visionary pursuit and a pragmatic approach. It also highlights the strategic objectives of the Parent-friendly Label Program to shape a future where the integration of work and family life is not merely an aspiration but a vibrant reality, giving priority to parents and their children and generating lasting change for the benefit of everyone.

Nearly half of the organizations that applied to participate in the first cycle of the UAE-wide PFL program reported that they have proactively started to improve their policies or are seriously

considering making these changes as part of their participation in the program.

Key highlights from the report

According to data extracted during the program’s Cycle 2, 31 out of 75 organizations that applied to earn the PFL have proactively started to improve their policies or are actively considering changes as a result of their participation in the program. This is underscored by their growing commitment to prioritize the needs of working parents, underpinned by their engagement in the PFL program.

According to 39 percent of the organizations that have been surveyed, the most impact was seen when parent-friendly practices were formalized and transformed into policies. Additionally, 35 percent of the organizations have adopted flexible work policies, 35 percent improved lactation facilities or hours, and 22 percent improved parental leave, including increased maternity and paternity leave benefits, special parental leave benefits, and leave support benefits. The data also reveals that employees in parent-friendly workplaces are nine times more likely to not only recommend their employers, but also actively advocate for them.

The Parent-friendly Label program launched its third cycle on February 27, 2024. Eligible organizations are invited to take the first step to promote positive change by applying to earn the Parent-friendly Label™. The deadline to apply is September 2, 2024.

Organizations eager to learn more about the PFL program or how to apply can contact Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555, email the PFL team directly at pfl@eca.gov.ae or complete the online application form at https://eca.gov.ae/parent-friendly-cycle-3/.

About the Parent-friendly Label™ (PFL) Program

The Parent-friendly Label™ (PFL) is a voluntary workplace award program that recognizes organizations in the UAE’s semi-government, private, and third sectors, for their commitment to a supportive work culture and policies, which ultimately impact children of 0-8 years old. A substantial number of organizations across the UAE have already begun their journey towards becoming parent-friendly workplaces.

Several organizations in the UAE have already applied for and earned the Parent-friendly Label. They are: Nestle Middle East, LinkedIn, Mubadala Investment Group, Chalhoub Group, Visa, Houbara, Bain & Co, Nabta Health, Novartis, Wintershall Dea, Silal, Abu Dhabi Motor Sports Management (now known as Ethara), Etihad Airways, HSBC, and Masdar. Additionally, two organizations have earned the Parent-friendly Label+, indicating they meet or exceed global leading policies and practices. They are Tappy Toes Nursery and Emirates Nature -WWF