Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which outlines facets of cooperation and joint coordination to support the Authority’s “Hifz Al Naema” project, in line with the Chamber’s strategy for social responsibility and its efforts to achieve comprehensive social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in the presence of His Excellency Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, and His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, along with a number of officials from both sides.

His Excellency Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi praised the humanitarian and community initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, noting that the MoU will expand cooperation between the two sides, and will contribute to achieving the humanitarian and development aspirations of the Red Crescent.

"Our leadership emphasizes on the process of strengthening partnership with bodies and institutions in the UAE, in order to ensure a better future for humanitarian work, and a decent life for the beneficiaries of the Authority's activities at the local and international levels," His Excellency said, adding that the Red Crescent Authority has taken significant steps in this regard motivated by its belief in the necessity of unifying benevolent and charitable efforts in the UAE, providing better care and a safe life for those affected by difficult circumstances.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi, said: “Through this MoU with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, we are keen to contribute to community development by applying the best sustainable practices, in addition to participating in various relevant national programs and initiatives, which will contribute bringing various segments of society closer together. We look forward to actively contribute to supporting the Hifz Al Naema project to achieve its strategic goals and ensure the success of its special initiatives.”

Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate to improve social awareness by launching charity campaigns and joint volunteer activities, in addition to organizing events, courses, seminars, lectures, workshops, and training programs focusing on humanitarian and societal topics.

The MoU also stipulates for informing members of the Emirates Red Crescent about the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and facilitating the task of communication between the Authority and its affiliated departments with members of the Chamber. On the other hand, the Authority will encourage the Chamber’s members to participate in charitable activities and community events, which will enhance social awareness and thereby advance sustainable development in all fields.

Launched in 2004, the Hifz Al Naema project seeks to achieve solidarity amongst members of the society, strengthen communication between philanthropists and those with a limited income; so it can provide beneficiaries with services that will improve their standard of living.

