Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Benin (CCIB) to enhance economic and trade relations between their members and bring benefits to the business communities of Abu Dhabi and the Republic of Benin.

The MoU was signed at Abu Dhabi Chamber’s headquarters by His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Arnauld Akakpo, President of the CCIB. The MoU signing was attended by His Excellency Moudjaidou Soumanou Issoufou, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the UAE, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, representatives from the Embassy of Benin in Kuwait, and officials from both sides.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two sides will work to enhance cooperation, promote investment opportunities, and facilitate strategic networking opportunities between the Chambers’ members. The two Chambers will share information and expertise on trade and investment, exchange trade delegations, organize virtual events, and support the launch of joint projects in in the fields of investment, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, and technology.

In his keynote speech, His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Trade between Abu Dhabi and the Republic of Benin has seen significant growth year over year and we are keen to achieve further growth as a result of the partnership we establish today. The two countries are keen to strengthen trade and investment to drive economic growth. We look forward to exchanging knowledge, expertise and explore investment opportunities that would provide a win-win for all.”

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The MoU between Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Benin is key for driving cooperation in the investment, tourism, technology, agriculture, healthcare, and technology sectors. Abu Dhabi Chamber, which represents the voice of the private sector, is committed to exploring opportunities that support the growth of the private sector in the Emirate, and attracting local, regional, and international investments.”

“We will work in cooperation with CCIB to exchange knowledge and expertise and enable members of the two Chambers to achieve their business objectives, and enhance their competitiveness in global markets,” His Excellency added.

Arnauld Akakpo, President of the CCIB, said: “I would like to extend my appreciation to the efforts made to sign this agreement. The MoU between Abu Dhabi Chamber and Benin Chamber aims to promote and develop the trade and investment activities of businessmen in the UAE and Benin. The Republic of Benin, which is a major gateway to entering the markets of West African countries, is an active member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which includes 15 African countries, which make up a total population of 350 million.”

His Excellency Moudjaidou Soumanou Issoufou, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the UAE, said: “The Government of the Republic of Benin provides a set of institutional facilities and legislative guidance to attract FDIs. Some of the vital sectors for investment in Benin include agriculture, export and trade of ornamental stones such as marble, granite, and quartz, the production of fodder, husbandry, and the export of tropical fruits such as pineapple, mango, soy, cashews, and other products.”