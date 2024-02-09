Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Five Guys, the UAE’s favorite burger brand, known for its mouth-watering burgers, hand-cut fries, and customizable toppings, is opening its newest store at the iconic Yas Mall, marking its third Abu Dhabi outlet and 14th store in the UAE.

Voted the UAE's Best Burger at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards two years in a row, the new 2800sqft Five Guys Yas Mall store provides a burger for every taste to help hungry shoppers refuel, home delivery services through Deliveroo to communities in and around Yas Island and further underscores Five Guys’ commitment to serving the highest quality fresh ingredients and flavors to fans across Abu Dhabi.

Sudhin Siva, VP, Commercial Operations, Shamal Holding, stated: “We are thrilled to introduce our newest Five Guys store to Yas Mall, making it our third location in the capital. This new branch comes as a response to the increase in demand for our delicious burgers in Abu Dhabi, and a need to serve the communities in Yas Island, bringing them their favorite American eatery closer than ever. The success of Five Guys is driven by providing exceptional dining experiences and customizable choices to suit every taste. We've recently opened branches in Town Square and Galleria Mall Al Barsha in Dubai, and with this Yas Mall branch, we are building our presence to burger fans in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to engaging with the Yas Island community through our prime position within the mall. Looking ahead, we have exciting growth plans to open more locations across the UAE, bringing Five Guys’ fresh taste and highest quality ingredients to more of our loving fans.”

With over 250,000 unique burger combinations, Five Guys serves freshly made-to-order menu items and famously doesn’t use any freezers, microwaves, or timers. Five Guys' signature fries, famous for being unpeeled, boardwalk-style, will be hand-cut in-store, cooked twice in peanut oil, shaken exactly 15 times, and available with a choice of salt or Cajun seasoning. The menu will also cater to diverse dietary preferences with options such as bunless lettuce wraps, bowls, grilled cheese sandwiches, and hot dogs. For those seeking a sweet indulgence, Five Guys’s milkshakes offer customizable flavors, hitting the spot every time.

For more information about Five Guys UAE and its menu, please visit the Five Guys UAE website or follow Five Guys UAE on social media.

-Ends-

Website: https://www.fiveguys.ae/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveguysuae/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fiveguysuae/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveguysuae

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high quality burgers and fries in a clean, no-frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and has expanded from five to over 1,800 locations around the world. As the franchise owner of Five Guys in the UAE since 2015, Shamal F&B operates 14 stores, located at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and most recently Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi; Al Jada Avenue in Sharjah; JBR, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Hills Mall, Nakheel Mall, Galleria Mall Al Barsha and Town Square. Five Guys also operates a delivery-only cloud kitchen.

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy. Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Five Guys, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and Hart Shoreditch Hotel London. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Current Global

cgfiveguys@currentglobal.com