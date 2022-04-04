Kuwait March: ABCK-AmCham Kuwait in collaboration with the Lebanese Business Council (LBCK)- Kuwait hosted its networking event of the year by inviting its member companies and friends to participate in the event to foster new relationships among members during the networking dinner.

The event officially started with opening remarks by ABCK-AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman, Pete Swift, followed by LBCK -Kuwait’s Chairman Mohammed Najia who welcomed the participants and wished them an enjoyable event, and commented on the success of the previous Networking events.

After several virtual events, the return of in-person events provided opportunities for members to engage and connect with other individuals. Networking events aren’t just a particular type of gathering. Instead, members can find opportunities to find valuable connections at events and meet people from all professional levels.

The event was a success as it provided participants with a fun and effective way to connect with other businesses and expand their knowledge of the current news and local business market. The networking event concluded with a raffle draw that had several prizes from raffle donors. The first prize was two vouchers from Millennium Hotel and Convention Centre-Kuwait at Lamar Restaurant, the second raffle prize was two goody boxes from Sultan Centre and the final prize was two goody baskets from United Beverage Pepsi Co.

Finally, all the raffle sponsors were recognized and appreciated.

About ABCK-AmCham Kuwait:

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interest in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media channel @abck1985