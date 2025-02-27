Doha – Qatar: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region’s leading diversified companies announces a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its fully owned subsidiary, Aamal Information Technology, and Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The MoU took place on the sidelines of the Web Summit, which has recently took place in Doha.

The partnership aims to enhance collaboration through Aamal IT’s onboarding to the Huawei Cloud Partner Network and participation in the Cloud Service Provider Program.

Aamal IT, a provider specializing in trading computer networking equipment, web development, IT consulting, software trading, and programming, will leverage Huawei’s cutting-edge cloud technologies to drive mutual growth and deliver advanced cloud solutions to customers. This strategic partnership is set to empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

On this occasion, Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., commented: “Partnering with Huawei is a remarkable step forward in our journey to establish Aamal IT as a dynamic and innovative player in the technology sector. This collaboration will enable us to offer cutting-edge cloud solutions and strengthen our market position. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our clients and our growth story.”

The partnership between Huawei and Aamal IT is expected to accelerate the adoption of cloud technologies across industries, enabling businesses to optimize their operations and achieve digital transformation.

For inquiries and more information:

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.:

Laura Ackel

Corporate Communications Specialist

Email: laura.ackel@aamal.qa

Mobile: (+974 6671 6576)

About Aamal Information Technology:

Aamal has a 100% interest in Aamal Information Technology

Aamal Information Technology was established in 2023, specialising in trading computer networking equipment, web development, IT consulting, software trading, and programming.

About Aamal Company:

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 26 February 2025, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 6 bn (US$ 1.65 bn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.qa