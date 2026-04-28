Doha – The Board of Directors of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (“Aamal”), one of the region’s leading diversified companies, today announces its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue down 19.9% to QAR 464.8m (Q1 2025: QAR 580.3m)

down 19.9% to QAR 464.8m (Q1 2025: QAR 580.3m) Gross profit down 3.5% to QAR 124.2m (Q1 2025: QAR 128.7m)

down 3.5% to QAR 124.2m (Q1 2025: QAR 128.7m) Net profit attributable to Aamal equity holders down 11% to QAR 90.7m (Q1 2025: QAR 101.8m)

down 11% to QAR 90.7m (Q1 2025: QAR 101.8m) Reported earnings per share decreased 11% to QAR 0.014 (Q1 2025: QAR 0.016)

decreased 11% to QAR 0.014 (Q1 2025: QAR 0.016) Net capital expenditure increased 15.8% to QAR 7.6m (Q1 2025: QAR 6.6m)

increased 15.8% to QAR 7.6m (Q1 2025: QAR 6.6m) Gearing increased to 7.01% (Q1 2025: 0.89%)

SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Aamal, commented:

“Aamal’s results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect a challenging period, with declines in revenue and net profit driven largely by strong competition and unfavorable market developments within the Trading & Distribution segment. Nonetheless, the broader performance highlights the resilience of the Company’s underlying operations at a time of notable uncertainty, underpinned by continued delivery against strategic priorities and a disciplined focus on execution across the Group.

In Property, we recorded revenue growth supported by the addition of Aamal Tower to our portfolio and the continued resilience of City Center Doha, where revenues were stable and tenant demand remained supportive. In Trading & Distribution, performance was principally affected by the healthcare sector’s ongoing shift towards generic medicines, which impacted Ebn Sina Medical, alongside a more competitive market environment. Aamal Medical was however able to deliver strong growth in both revenue and profitability, while in Managed Services sector, Maintenance Management Solutions “MMS” and Aamal Services presented a good performance, helping to partially offset softer contributions elsewhere in the segment.

In Industrial Manufacturing, the performance was shaped by a mix of operational and market factors. Aamal Readymix and Senyar Industries were affected by pricing pressure and project delivery delays, while Aamal Maritime’s results reflected the drydocking of one vessel and softer global shipping rates. Aamal Cement was however able to deliver a notable improvement in profitability

“Looking ahead, the near-term outlook has become less certain in light of current regional developments. We remain highly attentive to the evolving geopolitical environment, but we are confident in the resilience of Aamal’s diversified business model and in the ability of our management teams to navigate potential challenges and continue delivering sustainable growth for our stakeholders.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aamal, added:

“Aamal’s first quarter results reflect a softer period for the Group, with revenue and net profit lower year on year. While performance during the quarter was affected by challenging market conditions in certain areas, we remain confident in the underlying strength, resilience and long-term direction of the business. Aamal continues to benefit from a diversified model, high-quality assets and established market positions across a range of sectors.

As we look ahead, we are hopeful the near-term environment will become more encouraging and for current regional developments to stabilize. Nevertheless, we remain confident Qatar’s stability and economic strength as well as in Aamal’s ability to navigate evolving conditions with discipline and resilience. Grounded in the Group’s diversified foundations, clear strategic direction and enduring focus on long-term value creation, we are confident that Aamal remains well placed to navigate evolving conditions and to continue generating sustainable prosperity for all stakeholders.”

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on 30 April 2026 at 2.00pm Doha time. The details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday 30 April 2026

Time: 2.00pm Doha time

Please register to the call using the following link:

Investors Conference Call First Quarter 2026 Financial Results | SparkLive | LSEG

We kindly ask that all attendees to register at least 10 minutes before the conference begins.

Replay Details:

The recording and replay will be available on the company's website three days after the conference

FURTHER ENQUIRIES

Aamal Company

ir@aamal.qa



Citigate Dewe Rogerson (IR/PR Advisor)

Jos Bieneman

E: Jos.bieneman@cdrconsultancy.com

T: +44 (0) 7834 336 650



Jonah Boon

E: Jonah.boon@cdrconsultancy.com

T: +44 (0) 7903 255 836



Ramiz Al-Turk (Arabic media)

E: ramiz.al-turk@cdrconsultancy.com

T: +974 5014 9201

ABOUT AAMAL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As at 27 April 2026, the Company had a market capitalization of QAR5bn ($1.4bn)

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 32 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.qa