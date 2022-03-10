It takes just the click of a button to get covered and costs as little as 11 AED per month

Dubai, UAE – yallacompare, the Middle East’s leading finance site, has recently launched their exclusive 24/7 Personal Accident extension, which is an extra-value benefit included with all motor insurance plans, providing worldwide coverage for accidents that occur outside the owner’s vehicle.

Cover extends to protect customers against any unforeseen injuries sustained from accidents when travelling on private and public transport, in the home, in public or when travelling abroad. Many health insurance policies will cover emergency medical expenses, but they won’t contribute to financial obligations that you’ll still be left with if you’re unable to work, such as loans, school fees, rent and utility bills.

“yallacompare are uncovering and addressing a lot of misconceptions that UAE customers have about their current motor and medical insurance policies, many of which have come as a big surprise to them. We don’t want them to suffer undue financial stress should the worst should happen,” said Luke Craven, Head of Strategy, yallacompare.

Covering the policyholder for a lump sum of AED 200,000 for Accidental Death and Permanent Total Disability, the 24/7 Personal Accident product is priced from only AED 33 fils per day.

Another common misconception that yallacompare is campaigning against is that any sports-related accident or injury will automatically be covered by a customer’s regular private health care insurance. Injuries from rugby, football, cycling and weightlifting are just a few examples where your private medical insurance might not cover you. With ACL reconstruction surgery costing up to $9,000 in the UAE, a number of people have been left significantly out of pocket when having to shoulder part or all of the cost of expensive knee operations, leg breaks and various other emergency medical care. Specifically curated for sports clubs and one-off sporting events, the Personal Accident Cover for Sports offers coverage against sporting injuries that customers may sustain, including emergency accidental medical expenses, cover for disability and death.

There is no overlap with a customer’s personal health cover or car insurance, and any coverage gaps are filled with these super affordable products. At the moment, the two products are not being sold as standalone plans, however, yallacompare assures customers that the cover will be available to purchase separately very soon.

