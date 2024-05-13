Dubai: Axiom Prime proudly unveils Milestone, the latest addition to the vibrant community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Boasting modern aesthetics, unmatched convenience, and lucrative investment opportunities, Milestone has quickly emerged as the hottest property in JVT

With only a handful of units remaining, Milestone presents a unique opportunity for residents to step into the realm of property ownership. Priced at AED1,078,276, owning a 1-bedroom apartment in Milestone is not just a dream but a tangible reality.

What sets Milestone apart is its flexible payment plan, designed to ease the burden on buyers. During the construction phase, purchasers can secure their unit with a down payment of AED474,441 (40%), spread over 19 months until handover, inclusive of the 4% DLD registration fee.

Upon completion, residents can explore financing options, subject to eligibility, with a first mortgage of 80%. This financial assistance enables investors to unlock the potential of their investment, with 20% equity release available for further property endeavors, and 60% directed towards the developer as the final payment.

Once handed over and the property mortgaged, the repayments are estimated at around AED6,000 per month (price includes expected interest rates increases).

In addition, based on the appreciating price of AED1,293,931, investors can enjoy a steady stream of rental income amounting to AED85,000 per annum on a long lease, translating to AED7,083 per month, with the excess comfortably covering service charges and any other costs.

In conclusion, Dubai’s unparalleled payment plans for off-plan properties have proven to be a game-changer for investors seeking to capitalize on the city’s booming real estate market.

By strategically leveraging these innovative payment structures and market dynamics, investors can not only secure their first rental property but also unlock a world of opportunities for wealth accumulation and financial growth in the vibrant Dubai property market.

With demand outstripping supply by nearly threefold on the leading property search portal, investors are presented with a compelling proposition to acquire properties in a high-demand market where competition is fierce and rental occupancy rates are likely to remain consistently high.

For all your real estate needs in Dubai, Provident Real Estate is your trusted partner. With a deep understanding of the market and a commitment to excellence, Provident Real Estate is poised to guide you through the evolving landscape of sustainable real estate investments.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

Website: www.providentestate.com

Instagram:@providentestate

Linkedin: @providentestate

For PR inquiries, contact Charline Abi Rached, Head of Social and PREmail: charline@providentestate.com