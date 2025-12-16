Kelton continues to prove itself as the flow measurement partner of choice in the Middle East, following the receipt of two new contracts, totalling over $1.3 million, for an initial scope of work.

The contracts, both in Abu Dhabi, are with two new clients, secured as a result of Kelton’s accreditation, local experience, resources, and longstanding reputation in the region. The scopes of work will cover a five-year and four-plus-two-year duration, respectively.

Supporting the region’s utilities infrastructure, Kelton will provide Consultancy Services to optimise the flow assurance of power and water supply across the UAE. This contract includes metering system audits, uncertainty calculations, and validation to determine best practices and opportunities to maximise efficiency. Additionally, Kelton will assist with project design documentation and review to optimise the client’s long-term approach to flow metering.

The second contract includes a diverse array of Kelton’s services, demonstrating its holistic approach to flow measurement. It will cover inspection, audits, and certification – in line with UKAS accreditation. The contract will focus on gas, condensate, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL), and sulphur applications, with Kelton delivering technical expertise to develop metering manuals and processes, as well as ad-hoc call-off services.

Already an established name throughout the Middle East, these new contracts will help Kelton continue to amplify its presence and add to its in-country value. With both contracts running for five+ years, Kelton is exploring the prospect of adding personnel to its existing Abu Dhabi-based team to aid the completion of the initial work and the potential for additional scope.

Stuart Christie, Kelton Chief Operating Officer, commented: “In the last year, we have looked at how we can increase our presence throughout the Middle East via partnerships, agreements with local agents and entities, and expanding the capacity of our in-country team. The confirmation of these two contracts is proof that our revised strategy is already coming to fruition.

Although these are first-time contracts with new clients, they directly stem from previous work we have completed in the UAE and the relationships we have built across industries – not just in our traditional oil and gas scope but supporting utility operators too. We are looking forward to committing our expertise to these respective projects for the foreseeable future.”

About Kelton:

In 30+ years of operating, Kelton has built its reputation as the leading independent flow measurement consultancy and software developer for the oil and gas industry. Since 1991, Kelton has supported operators internationally to ensure they remain fully flow measurement compliant with industry regulations, completing over 2,500 audits and training more than 5,000 flow measurement professionals.

With a team of over 50 and a global footprint, Kelton’s drive is to maximise the value and efficiency of energy assets, from concept to operation and beyond.

Whether clients require inspection, auditing or certification as part of System Compliance, uncertainty calculations for System Assurance, or general System Support, Kelton provides the right engineering solution to support their journey towards a smarter, more efficient, and greener tomorrow.

Issued on behalf of Kelton by ThinkPR. For further information contact Matthew Forsyth at matthew@thinkpr.co.uk / +44 1224 623 960