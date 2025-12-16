Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination, is unveiling a major new expansion by stepping into an entirely new universe. Introducing The Wonderverse, a next-level AR experience hidden within the destination, unravelling a new hidden universe of adventure. This immersive gamified realm invites wonder seekers to explore a new phygital world and experience a whole new layer of wonder, all accessible only inside Global Village.

Guests can now explore the park like never before, as ordinary nights become extraordinary by a mysterious glow connecting four worlds of play. As they wander through the park, wonder seekers will discover challenges, solve puzzles, find missing map pieces and unlock secret portals, all while earning rewards along the way, including a chance to win the grand prize of AED 30,000.

This expansion marks Global Village’s first step toward the metaverse, creating a bridge to a new digital dimension built from the park’s same spirit of connection. It adds an exciting new layer of wonder and offers a truly immersive experience for guests of all ages. As the UAE’s favourite family destination, Global Village remains committed to delivering an unparalleled journey to ‘A More Wonderful World’.

