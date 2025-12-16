Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that Samsung Wallet now supports Digital Key access for select Porsche vehicles, starting with the Porsche Macan (MY26) and extending to additional models, including the Cayenne Electric next year. As part of a streamlined driving experience, users can now lock, unlock, and start their Porsche vehicles using a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

With Samsung Wallet, users gain intuitive and secure access to their Porsche vehicles through a single, unified interface. An easy swipe-up gesture and consolidated view of ID cards, payment methods, and keys allow Samsung Galaxy users to manage their essentials all in one place – without switching between multiple apps.

“We are pleased to bring Samsung Galaxy users a richer digital experience through our collaboration with Porsche,” said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Connecting mobile phones and vehicles through Digital Keys reflects the seamless convenience that Samsung Galaxy stands for.”

“For the first time at Porsche, we’re introducing Digital Key in our newest electric models, Macan and Cayenne. Through our collaboration with Samsung, we’re combining innovation with everyday convenience. It’s a perfect reflection of how technology can enhance the premium driving experience,” said Jörg Kerner, Vice President Product Line Macan.

On Samsung Galaxy devices with Samsung Wallet Digital Key support, Porsche Digital Keys are protected by EAL6+ grade security certification, which keeps keys securely embedded on the device and helps safeguard against unauthorized access. Users can also share their Digital Key wirelessly with trusted contacts through Samsung Wallet, with this access including simple controls that grant or revoke access at any time.

To prevent unauthorized access, Digital Keys use Ultra-Wideband (UWB) or Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies, based on standards set by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) and the Fine Ranging (FiRa) Consortium.

If a device with a Digital Key is ever lost or stolen, users can remotely lock or delete the key through the Samsung Find service. Biometric or PIN authentication in Samsung Wallet also adds an extra layer of protection backed by the defense-grade security provided by Samsung Knox.

Setting up a Digital Key for a Porsche vehicle and adding it to Samsung Wallet is simple: users can install the My Porsche app, link their vehicle and follow the guided steps to add the key to their Samsung Wallet for convenient and secure access.

Availability

Digital Key functionality for select Porsche models begins rolling out through Samsung Wallet this month in Europe, followed by a global rollout aligned with the launch timeline of Porsche vehicles.

