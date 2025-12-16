TWMA*, a global leader in drilling waste management, is proud to announce the first receipt of drill cuttings at its newly constructed treatment facility in Habshan, Abu Dhabi.

Breaking ground in late Q1 2025, the facility is the world’s most advanced and self-sustaining drilling waste management site of its kind. Designed to support more than 100 rigs for a major UAE operator, it has the capacity to process up to 300 tonnes of drill cuttings per day.

Powered by two of TWMA’s world-leading RX Series RotoMill™ units, the facility combines state of the art material handling with intelligent, real-time tracking and analytics via our Xlink™ platform. Sustainably powered plant and treatment systems are engineered to minimize environmental impact, while the facility’s design enables seamless expansion to three RotoMill units as operational activity and volumes grow in the region.

Equally important, the site is designed to be a safe, inclusive, and high-quality workplace that supports TWMA’s people in doing their work safely, effectively, and with pride.

Halle Aslaksen, Chief Executive Officer at TWMA, commented:

“This facility showcases the strength of our engineering teams, the capability of our people, and the scale of infrastructure required to deliver world-class drilling waste management services to the region.

The facility in Habshan, internally named “The Oryx”, demonstrates what is possible when advanced engineering and a culture of continuous improvement come together. We are very excited for the future as we continue to redefine industry standards in the Middle East.”

About TWMA

TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist, pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

