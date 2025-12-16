Riyadh: Blacklane, the global chauffeur service and The Helicopter Company (THC), the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator, have announced a collaboration to deliver seamless, end-to-end luxury experiences.

The partnership aims to integrate premium helicopter and chauffeur services, creating an unparalleled proposition for urban mobility. The collaboration will initially focus on incorporating Blacklane’s chauffeur services as first and last-mile transportation for THC helicopter journeys. The two businesses are also exploring further technology integrations through both parties’ digital channels, including apps, to expand Blacklane's service options in the future.

As Blacklane continues to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia’s luxury ecosystem, Dr. Jens Wohltorf, founder and CEO at Blacklane, highlights the transformative impact of this collaboration:

“Our partnership with The Helicopter Company represents a bold step toward redefining luxury mobility. By combining Blacklane’s world-class chauffeur services with The Helicopter Company’s expertise in the air, we are creating a prestigious experience for discerning travelers bringing skylines and expressways together for the first time. Together, we will set new benchmarks for convenience, personalization, and sophistication in the urban mobility landscape.”

Captain Arnaud Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, The Helicopter Company, adds:

“Our collaboration with Blacklane underscores THC’s commitment to advancing the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector. By integrating premium ground and air services, we are enhancing the traveler journey and contributing to the Kingdom’s vision for a smarter, more connected transport ecosystem. Our partnership demonstrates confidence in advancing urban mobility solutions and a shared dedication to shaping a more seamless, connected journey for our customers in the Kingdom.”

As part of the collaboration, both companies are working together to design a guest journey that reflects the highest standards of luxury and convenience. It includes joint execution planning and market testing through trial flights and first and last mile trips.

The collaboration will initially target high-demand routes from Riyadh and premium travel hubs, with plans to activate and launch the integrated service for select markets following successful trials. By merging cutting-edge technology with bespoke hospitality, Blacklane and The Helicopter Company are poised to deliver a new era of luxury urban mobility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable mobility all around the world. With services ranging from airport transfers and longer city-to-city rides to hourly bookings and on-demand chauffeur hailing, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up works with tens of thousands of chauffeur partners to deliver first-class service. As a leader in luxury mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, and is trusted by the world’s leading brands to take care of their people across six continents.

About The Helicopter Company:

THC was established as part of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s strategy to activate new sectors in Saudi Arabia that support the realization of Vision 2030 by creating an entire new ecosystem for general aviation services and introducing safe and efficient transport services across the Kingdom. THC is the Kingdom’s premier commercial helicopter operator and has been operating since mid-2019. THC has 60+ aircraft that serve diverse segments, including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), aerial work, private charters and tourism in the Kingdom.

